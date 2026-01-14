ST.KITTS-NEVIS FLU ALERT ISSUED: HEALTH AUTHORITIES CONFIRM RISE IN RESPIRATORY ILLNESSES AS SKN ENTERS PEAK INFLUENZA SEASON

Basseterre, St. Kitts — January 14, 2026 (SKN Times)

The Ministry of Health has issued a Public Health Advisory warning of a notable increase in respiratory illnesses across St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Federation moves deeper into the 2025–2026 influenza season, prompting renewed calls for vigilance, vaccination, and personal responsibility.

In an advisory released by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, health officials confirmed that an increasing number of individuals are presenting at health facilities with fever and respiratory symptoms, including cough, sore throat, congestion, fatigue, and body aches. While authorities stress that most cases remain mild and are being effectively managed, the situation has triggered heightened surveillance and preventative messaging nationwide.

Influenza and RSV Confirmed

According to the Ministry, some patients have been diagnosed with influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)—both highly contagious respiratory infections known to circulate during this time of year. These viruses spread easily through close interpersonal contact, making public spaces, households, and workplaces key transmission points.

Health officials caution that although many people recover without complications, serious outcomes can occur among vulnerable groups, including:

Adults over 65 years

Children under 5

Pregnant women

Persons with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or weakened immune systems

Severe complications may include bacterial pneumonia, worsening of existing medical conditions, hospitalization, and in rare cases, death.

Vaccination Remains the Strongest Defense

The Ministry of Health underscored that vaccination is the most effective tool to prevent serious illness from seasonal influenza. In line with guidance from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), high-risk individuals and frontline healthcare workers are strongly encouraged to receive the flu vaccine, which is available at all health centres across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Simple Steps, Serious Impact

The advisory urges the public to immediately adopt or reinforce basic preventative measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

with soap and water Cover coughs and sneezes or wear a face mask when symptomatic

or wear a face mask when symptomatic Stay home if unwell , especially when experiencing fever or respiratory symptoms

, especially when experiencing fever or respiratory symptoms Seek prompt medical attention if severe symptoms develop, including difficulty breathing, chest pain, persistent high fever, or confusion

Health System Monitoring Closely

The Ministry emphasized that it is actively monitoring the situation and implementing appropriate public health measures to protect individuals, families, and communities. Officials also reassured the public that the health system remains capable of managing current caseloads, but stressed that early care and personal responsibility are critical to preventing escalation.

A Call for Collective Action

As the Federation begins 2026, health authorities are appealing for national cooperation, reminding citizens that protecting public health is a shared responsibility.

“Let us work together to protect the health and well-being of our people,” the advisory concludes.

Residents seeking further information or assistance are encouraged to contact their nearest health centre.

— SKN Times