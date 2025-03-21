Bloom & Brunch Soca Day Fete at Park Hyatt St. Kitts: The Ultimate Post- Music Festival Escape—Luxury, Soca, and Endless Vibes Await!

After the high-energy nights of the St. Kitts Music Festival, step into an oasis of elegance, rhythm, and indulgence at Bloom & Brunch: Soca Day Fete—the most exclusive “wine down” experience of the season!

Hosted by Dreamy Decor, this breathtaking affair takes place at the luxurious Park Hyatt St. Kitts on Sunday, June 29th, 2025. With the Caribbean Sea as your backdrop, prepare for an unforgettable day of bottomless mimosas, gourmet delights, and infectious soca beats—all wrapped in a setting of pure floral fantasy.

A Feast for the Senses

From lavish floral installations to the most fashionable guests dressed in “Summer Bloom” chic, every detail of this high-society affair is curated to perfection. Expect live entertainment, signature cocktails, and the ultimate vibe as you mingle with fellow festival-goers, influencers, and tastemakers.

Limited Spots—RSVP Now!

This is not just another brunch—it’s the grand finale of your festival weekend. With limited spots available, secure your seat at the most coveted table in St. Kitts!

RSVP now: https://forms.gle/h7kFjbWiFjujnztA7

