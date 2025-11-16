TIMES CARIBBEAN EXCLUSIVE

**LISA HANNA & NATALIE JOHN:

THE CARIBBEAN’S NEW POWER DUO RESHAPING LEADERSHIP, TOURISM, AND WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT**

Turks & Caicos — At this year’s Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat, two of the region’s most dynamic and influential voices—Jamaica’s Lisa Hanna and St. Kitts & Nevis/St. Lucia’s Natalie John—stood shoulder to shoulder, creating a moment that reverberated far beyond the conference hall. It was more than a photo-op. It was a symbolic convergence of power, purpose, and Caribbean womanhood at its highest level.

In a region often segmented by geography, politics, and industry silos, seeing Hanna—an award-winning former Miss World, cultural icon, parliamentarian, and global thought leader—connect meaningfully with Natalie John—one of the Caribbean’s most accomplished wedding and events architects and the visionary behind The Dreamy Group—felt like witnessing the birth of a regional alliance with transformational potential.

A MEETING OF TITANS: PURPOSE, PRESENCE & POWER

According to a powerful public reflection shared by Natalie John, the interaction with Hanna reaffirmed a message she has championed for decades:

“When women choose collaboration over competition, we elevate not only ourselves but entire industries.”

That statement is more than inspirational—it is strategic. Hanna has long used her platform to influence cultural, social, and political conversations across the Caribbean with rare clarity and conviction. John, meanwhile, has built one of the region’s strongest creative enterprises, quietly but powerfully shaping Caribbean tourism for over 25 years with innovation, excellence, and bold regional integration.

Together, they represent two different but complementary power centers:

Hanna , the global stateswoman, whose brand mixes diplomacy, culture, youth advocacy, governance, and international influence.

, the global stateswoman, whose brand mixes diplomacy, culture, youth advocacy, governance, and international influence. John, the Caribbean business architect whose Dreamy Group has expanded across multiple islands, creating jobs, amplifying tourism, and setting new standards in destination event production.

The synergy between them is undeniable.

THE DREAMY GROUP AT 25: A PILLAR OF CARIBBEAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

John’s presence at the retreat coincides with a major milestone—25 years of The Dreamy Group, a regional empire she built from the ground up. Her remarks reflect a leader who understands both her responsibility and her reach:

Empowering women across industries

across industries Strengthening regional collaboration in tourism

in tourism Creating authentic spaces where Caribbean professionals rise together

Her LinkedIn post reads like a blueprint for Caribbean renaissance—one rooted not in competition, but in sisterhood, shared purpose, and intentional leadership.

It is rare to find a Caribbean entrepreneur who has expanded with such consistency across multiple territories while maintaining authenticity and cultural grounding. Natalie John has done exactly that.

LISA HANNA: THE VOICE THAT MOVES A REGION

In Hanna, John found a kindred force—another Caribbean woman who refuses to shrink. Hanna’s voice remains one of the most influential in the region. Whether speaking on governance, youth empowerment, regionalism, culture, or Caribbean identity, her resonance is unmatched. She is equal parts elegance and fire—a leader who commands global respect without losing Caribbean authenticity.

Her presence at the retreat signals something deeper: a commitment to shaping the future of regional tourism, leadership models, and female influence at the highest levels.

WHY THIS MOMENT MATTERS TO THE CARIBBEAN

In a region where leadership often remains male-dominated and fragmented by island borders, the symbolic and practical collaboration between Hanna and John sends a powerful message:

The future of Caribbean development will be shaped by women who are not afraid to lead boldly, speak clearly, and build collaboratively.

Their encounter highlights three emerging truths:

Caribbean women are driving the region’s most innovative industries, from cultural governance to destination tourism. Collaboration across borders is no longer optional—it is essential for global competitiveness. Female solidarity is becoming a transformative economic force, not just a social statement.

A NEW ERA OF REGIONAL FEMALE LEADERSHIP

The Women in Tourism Caribbean Retreat has now cemented itself as a breeding ground for high-level alliances. But this particular connection—Hanna & John—feels different. It feels historic.

Two icons.

Two islands.

Two legacies.

One shared Caribbean vision.

As Natalie John eloquently put it:

“The future of Caribbean tourism is bright because strong women continue to shape it.”

That future may very well be shaped by this powerful Caribbean sisterhood—strategic, visionary, and unstoppable.