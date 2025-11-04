Final Call: IHO Nature Rangers Biodiversity Conservation Photo Contest Closes November 15th, 2025

Young nature enthusiasts across Antigua and Barbuda have 12 days left to submit their entries for the IHO Nature Rangers Biodiversity and Conservation Photography Contest. Open to youth ages 13 to 24, the contest invites participants to capture the beauty of Antigua and Barbuda’s rich biodiversity, from mangroves and reefs to wildlife and coastal landscapes.

Hosted by the IHONature Rangers, the contest is part of the ongoing project titled “Strengthening Conservation Actions in the North East Marine Management Area (NEMMA) in Antigua and Barbuda”. The initiative aims to raise awareness and build youth engagement around environmental stewardship and biodiversity protection through hands-on conservation activities, skill development, and community engagement.

Submission deadline is November 15, 2025

Prizes include First Place – XCD $300

Second Place – XCD $200

Third Place – XCD $100

Complete the submission* form at https://qrco.de/bgItGz Winners will be announced on December 1, 2025

Participants are encouraged to explore and photograph the wonders of Antigua and Barbuda’s natural environment, including wetlands, coral reefs, native species, and other vibrant ecosystems. Submissions should reflect the theme of biodiversity and conservation. Parental guidance is recommended for younger entrants.

This contest is one of several youth-focused activities under the NEMMA conservation project, which includes litter prevention wardens, illegal dumping monitoring, community cleanups, mangrove restoration trainings, gender sensitization workshops, biodiversity education, and recreational exploration. These efforts aim to strengthen environmental stewardship and build a constituency of care for Antigua and Barbuda’s ecosystems.

Project Manager Britney McDonald shared, “ We’re adding our lens to inspire youth creativity in biodiversity and conservation action. Learning about our delicate ecosystems should be interactive and participatory. We’re looking to the next generation to champion the preservation and beautification of Antigua and Barbuda and that begins with hands-on involvement. In addition to this initiative, the Volunteer Litter Wardens, a subset of the IHO Nature Rangers, are working towards the beautification of Antigua and Barbuda and we’re thrilled to see them actively engaged. Through this project, we’ll offer training opportunities to empower our youth, strengthen their capacity, and encourage meaningful conservation action.”

These final days of the contest offer a chance for youth to creatively express their love for nature while contributing to a growing movement of environmental awareness and action. The IHO Nature Rangers encourage all eligible participants to submit their best shots and let their photos speak for the planet.

The IHO Nature Rangers is a registered organization dedicated to biodiversity conservation and youth empowerment. Through mangrove tours, cleanups, media engagement, and skill development, the Nature Rangers foster environmental leadership and community action for a healthier planet. Young people interested in turning their passion for nature into action are encouraged to join the IHO Nature Rangers. This is a unique opportunity to participate in meaningful community activities, develop conservation skills, and connect with others who care about the future of our environment.

The Strengthening Conservation Actions in the North East Marine Management Area (NEMMA) in Antigua and Barbuda” is funded by the Critical Ecosystems Partnership Fund (CEPF) and Caribbean Natural Resources Institute – Regional Implementation Team (CANARI-RIT) and implemented by the IHO Nature Rangers with partner support from Integrated Health Outreach (IHO).

For inquiries, contact Project Manager Britney McDonald at britmcdonald@outlook.com