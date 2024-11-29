Livingston Pemberton Replaces Abdias Samuels as St. Kitts National Disaster Coordinator at NEMA

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced the appointment of Livingston Pemberton as the new National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Pemberton assumes this critical role following the departure of Abdias Samuels, who exited the position in September 2024.

Pemberton, a seasoned civil servant with over two decades of distinguished service at the Public Works Department (PWD), brings a wealth of experience to his new appointment. A graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a qualified engineer and project manager, Pemberton has been instrumental in numerous national development projects.

During his tenure at the PWD, Pemberton earned widespread respect for his technical competence, leadership, and unwavering commitment to public service. Notably, he spearheaded the department’s post-hurricane recovery efforts, coordinating the restoration of critical infrastructure and ensuring swift recovery across the nation. His work has been pivotal in fortifying the country’s resilience against natural disasters.

As National Disaster Coordinator, Pemberton is expected to lead NEMA’s efforts in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, leveraging his extensive engineering background and project management expertise. His appointment underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening disaster management systems in an era of increasingly severe weather events.

This new role places Pemberton at the forefront of national emergency management, ensuring that St. Kitts remains prepared to protect lives, property, and infrastructure from natural and man-made hazards. His appointment has been welcomed by colleagues and stakeholders alike, who have expressed confidence in his ability to excel in this vital capacity.