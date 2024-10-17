TWO YEARS LATER, STILL NO MRI AT JNF: DR. HARRIS BLASTS DREW ADMINISTRATION FOR BROKEN HEALTHCARE PROMISES

In a scathing press release on October 17th, 2024, Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Leader, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, called out Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s administration for its failure to deliver on the promise of MRI services at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF).

Speaking at the PLP’s monthly press conference, Dr. Harris reminded the public of Dr. Drew’s bold claims, made just weeks after assuming office in 2022, that an MRI machine had been procured and would be operational “within weeks.” Now, more than two years later, no such machine has materialized.

Dr. Harris did not hold back, labeling the Drew administration’s inability to secure MRI services as a “colossal failure” and a glaring example of its “broken promises.” He also criticized Dr. Drew for belittling the MRI services previously available at the St. Kitts Biomedical Research Foundation, despite relying on them himself during his time in opposition.

“Where are we now? Two years later, and still no MRI,” Dr. Harris emphasized, highlighting the irony of Dr. Drew’s pre-election healthcare promises, particularly given that the previous Team Unity administration had allocated EC$5 million for the purchase of an MRI machine and related specialist services before leaving office in 2022.

Describing the current government as “incompetent, corrupt, and self-centered,” Dr. Harris blasted the Drew administration for undermining the progress his government had made in strengthening the country’s healthcare system. “Dr. Drew is all sounds but no substance,” he concluded.

With mounting public frustration, the question remains: when will the long-promised MRI services finally be available at JNF?