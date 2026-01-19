CAT COORE: NOT JUST GIFTED — A PRODIGY BORN TO CHANGE REGGAE FOREVER

When you trace the full arc of Stephen “Cat” Coore’s life, his early brilliance feels less like coincidence and more like destiny—shaped by lineage, discipline, and an unusually rich musical environment.

Born in Kingston, Cat was raised in a household steeped in intellect, public service, and the arts. His father, the Hon. David Hilton Coore, was a distinguished Jamaican scholar who served as Deputy Prime Minister of Jamaica (1972–1976) and held ministerial responsibility across three portfolios. His mother, Rita Angela Innis Coore, was Trinidadian by birth and formidable in her own right—trained in music and broadcasting at McGill University and later at the Royal College of Music. She studied under Lloyd Webber, father of Andrew Lloyd Webber, and went on to become one of Jamaica’s most respected music educators—often described as a “favorite adopted daughter of Jamaica.”

From an early age, Angela Coore noticed the profound effect music had on her son. At four, she introduced him to the piano, but while Cat showed aptitude, it wasn’t love. What captivated him instead were her Pablo Casals recordings. As she watched him circle the room whenever the legendary cellist played, she made an inspired decision: cello lessons.

It proved transformational. Cat took immediately to the instrument and studied under Noel Foster Davis, whom he later credited as foundational to his musical grounding. Still a child, he performed on major stages—most memorably playing “The Swan” for Princess Anne at King’s House—and at just ten years old, he won a silver medal at the Jamaica Festival, competing against far older musicians.

By twelve, Cat’s musical world expanded again. Ska, pop, rocksteady, and reggae captured his imagination; The Beatles fueled his curiosity. When he asked his mother for a guitar, she obliged—and a lifelong bond was sealed. His progress was meteoric. At just thirteen, he joined Inner Circle as lead guitarist, touring Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, and even parts of North America. In 1971, he recorded “Cherry O Baby,” the winning entry in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition—his first commercial credit, for which he earned ten Jamaican dollars.

Then came the moment that still astonishes many: in 1973, at just seventeen, Cat co-founded Third World alongside Colin Leslie, later joined by lifelong friend Ibo Cooper. That single fact reframes everything. A teenager—already seasoned by classical performance, festival accolades, and professional reggae touring—was helping to shape a band that would carry Caribbean music onto the world stage.

For more than 50 years, Cat served as Third World’s guitarist and cellist, helping to craft a sound that earned nine Grammy nominations, the United Nations Medal of Peace, and countless international honors. In 2005, Jamaica formally recognized his contribution with the Order of Distinction.

His accolades span borders: Keys to the Cities of Key West, Brooklyn, Atlantic City, Hollywood (Florida), and Hartford; recognition from the Kennedy Center’s National Black Arts Awards; JaRIA Instrumentalist of the Year; and Lifetime Achievement Awards from Jamaica Jazz and Blues, Reggae Sumfest, Island Records, and IRAWMA, among many others.

Beyond performance, Cat has remained committed to service—acting as Ambassador for the Alligator Head Foundation in Port Antonio and Goodwill Ambassador for the Issa Trust Foundation. His musical inspirations—Pablo Casals, Jacqueline du Pré, Bob Marley, and Carlos Santana—mirror the fusion of classical rigor and spiritual freedom that defines his work.

So when one realizes that the architect of so much global reggae history began this journey as a child, the conclusion becomes unavoidable: Stephen “Cat” Coore was not merely gifted—he was a prodigy, nurtured by culture, guided by discipline, and driven by an instinct that placed him ahead of his time.