Promotions Without Compensation: Nurses and Fire Officers Left Waiting

Allegations swirl around the promotions announced in October 2023 by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew for over two dozen fire and rescue officers and senior nurses. While the announcements were met with applause, it’s alleged that nearly eight months later, the promised accompanying salary increases have yet to materialize, leaving nurses and fire officers feeling undervalued and neglected.

It’s alleged that despite the Ministry of Health’s proud announcement of the promotion of several Assistant Nurse Managers to Nurse Manager positions, these nurses are still awaiting their well-deserved salary adjustments. Similarly, the elevation of fourteen members within the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services allegedly failed to bring the anticipated financial recognition commensurate with their new roles.Despite their alleged unwavering commitment and service to the community, nurses and fire officers are said to still be waiting in limbo for their promised salary increases. Meanwhile, the government ministers swiftly granted themselves a substantial 33% increase without delay, further exacerbating the sense of injustice felt by those still awaiting their due compensation. Allegations suggest that the anguish and frustration of these professionals have not gone unnoticed, with some families allegedly unable to contain their anger and disillusionment. One mother, allegedly speaking out on social media, expressed her dismay at the delay in her son receiving his rightful salary increase, questioning the authenticity of the promotion documents.

As citizens, nurses, and fire officers raise their voices in protest, they call upon Prime Minister Drew to fulfill his commitment to fairness and equity. Allegations suggest they demand nothing less than prompt action to ensure that the promised salary adjustments are delivered without further delay. The time for empty promises and excuses has passed. The nurses and fire officers have waited patiently, their dedication and sacrifice warranting swift and decisive action. It is incumbent upon the government to honor its obligations and demonstrate the same level of commitment to the well-being of its frontline workers as it allegedly does to its own members. Anything less, iwould be a betrayal of trust and a disservice to those who tirelessly serve their country.