Autopsy Report Reveals Tragic End for Deonjay Finley

Basseterre, St. Kitts – October 3, 2023*In a somber update, the police have disclosed the findings of the autopsy conducted on the late Deonjay Finley, a 32-year-old resident of Bird Rock, who passed away on September 23. The examination, administered by resident pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez, has unveiled the distressing cause of Mr. Finley’s demise – severe internal hemorrhaging in both the chest and abdominal cavities.According to a detailed police report, on the fateful night of September 23rd, Mr. Finley was discovered lying on the road near Old Road Bay on St. Kitts. Swiftly, he was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for urgent medical attention, where medical professionals identified multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.Despite the valiant efforts of the medical team, the extent of Mr. Finley’s injuries proved insurmountable, and he succumbed during the course of emergency surgery.This tragic incident has left the community grappling with a profound loss, and questions surrounding the circumstances leading to Deonjay Finley’s untimely passing linger. The authorities are diligently investigating the matter to bring clarity and closure to his grieving family and friends.As the investigation continues, our thoughts are with the loved ones of Deonjay Finley during this profoundly difficult time. May they find solace and strength in their cherished memories of him.