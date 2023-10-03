In Memoriam: Joan Franks – A Pillar of Excellence Remembered by St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC)

*****St. Kitts and Nevis, October 3, 2023* — The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) is in mourning, deeply affected by the passing of a remarkable individual, Mrs. Joan Franks, a former Executive Assistant whose contributions to the organization were nothing short of monumental.Mrs. Franks, who served as the Executive Assistant at SKNCIC, was an indispensable force in the Chamber’s day-to-day operations. Her tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to the Chamber’s mission have etched an enduring legacy within the organization.Throughout her tenure, Mrs. Franks exemplified extraordinary organizational prowess, an impeccable eye for detail, and an authentic enthusiasm for her role. Her warm-hearted nature and her eagerness to go the extra mile endeared her to colleagues and SKNCIC Members alike, solidifying her status as a beloved figure in the business community.Beyond her role at the SKNCIC, Mrs. Franks also garnered respect within the banking fraternity, where she delivered exemplary service.Joan Franks leaves behind a legacy of professionalism and devotion that will serve as a beacon of inspiration for all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her. The SKNCIC extends its deepest condolences to her family and friends during this trying time of loss.Her indomitable spirit, dedication to our shared mission, and her innate ability to make every individual feel valued will be profoundly missed. The memory of Joan Franks will forever be woven into the fabric of the St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.