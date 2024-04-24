PLP Political Leader Dr. Harris Welcomes All to Unite with the Peoples Labour Party in Building a Stronger, Safer Future for St. Kitts and Nevis

PLP Press Release

April 22nd, 2024

Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, while speaking at his party’s monthly press conference on Tuesday 22nd April, 2024, indicated that the mantra “We Welcome All”, adopted by the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), is not just a party slogan but rather a fundamental principle upon which the PLP organization is proudly built.

Dr. Harris, the third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, said that this philosophy remains true today, particularly as the Peoples Labour Party continues its work of building bigger, stronger, better, together.

“Togetherness is important and it will be the hallmark of our consultative approach to governance, in the not-too-distant future,” he said.

The political leader maintains that the PLP, the fastest growing political party, is open to working with all patriotic sons and daughters of St. Kitts and Nevis at home and abroad in an effort “to rescue our country irrespective of their past political affiliations.”

“In this regard, we are happy to have received recommendations from the public regarding people whom they think can play a role on our Party’s National Executive and or as candidates on the PLP’s ticket. We appreciate this kind of grassroots public involvement and participation, and we remain open to your ideas. This is in keeping with our commitment to utilize the skills and talents of our people to bring the greatest benefit to everyone. This is part of our commitment to inclusion,” the MP for St Christopher 7 said.

Dr. Harris noted further that what is happening in federation is a far cry from what was promised, and even more citizens and residents are now publicly expressing their disappointment.

Dr. Harris said the Peoples Labour Party will continue to leverage its growing popularity to be the strong alternative voice holding the government accountable for its deeds of omission and commission.

He said, “Our democracy is made safer when the opposition does its job of holding the government accountable and the PLP has been doing this job on behalf of our people.”

Referencing the deteriorating state of affairs in the country under the Drew administration, Dr. Harris issued a clarion call for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to unite for a national good, saying, “PLP welcomes all. We can do better. Let us as a people unite across the political divide to first restore St. Kitts and Nevis to higher levels of performance attained under our Team Unity administration and secondly to surpass its best years. Let us do this together for our country.”