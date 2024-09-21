ATTORNEY GENERAL GARTH WILKIN CONDEMNS ONLINE THREATS AGAINST HON. MARSHA HENDERSON: ‘NASTY PEOPLE MUST BE STOPPED!

‘In a fiery address to Parliament on September 18, Attorney General Garth Wilkin delivered a scathing denunciation of the violent threats made against Hon. Marsha Henderson, Member of Parliament for Central Basseterre. These threats, which spread through social media platforms like WhatsApp and TikTok, have put both Minister Henderson and her child’s safety in jeopardy.“I am upset because there are people in this country who feel it is okay to attack others behind their electronic devices,” Wilkin stated passionately. He expressed his outrage at the malicious behavior of individuals who prioritize political agendas over human decency, labelling them as “nasty people” who must be condemned.The Attorney General did not mince words in outlining the legal consequences for those engaging in such behavior. He warned that the police have the authority to seize phones, trace deleted content, and bring offenders to justice under the “Unlawful Communications” law.Wilkin’s powerful speech was met with unanimous support from other parliamentarians. Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke emphasized that internet threats are permanent and called on citizens to reject violence in politics. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew echoed these sentiments, warning that accepting violence as a norm would be disastrous for St. Kitts and Nevis.The Parliament’s message was clear: violence and threats, whether online or otherwise, have no place in the country’s culture or politics, and those responsible will face the full force of the law.”