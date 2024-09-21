A Century and More: Celebrating Bernice Sebastian’s Remarkable 111 Years of Life and Legacy

The vibrant, indomitable Bernice Rosalind Eugenie Sebastian marks an extraordinary milestone on September 21, 2024, as she celebrates an awe-inspiring 111 years of life. Born on the serene island of Saint Kitts in 1913, Bernice stands as the oldest national of Saint Kitts and Nevis, living proudly in the Diaspora, and her journey has become a testament to strength, wisdom, and grace.

Bernice’s remarkable life began in the heart of the Caribbean, where she was one of 12 children born to Joseph Matthew and Inez Veronica Sebastian. A trailblazer in her own right, she won the Moravian Scholarship at just 15, setting her on the path to becoming a devoted educator. After completing her studies at the Teachers’ Training College in Antigua, she returned to St. Kitts and began a career in education that would span decades. From her tenure as Headmistress at the Dieppe Bay Infant School to her later years at Irish Town School, Bernice’s impact on young minds is still fondly remembered.

After her retirement in 1969, Bernice’s journey took her to Nova Scotia, New York, and finally Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she now resides. Despite living abroad for much of her life, her love for Saint Kitts and Nevis has never wavered. One of her proudest moments was witnessing her brother, Cuthbert Montraville Sebastian, named the second Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis in 1996.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Bernice is a master of crafts—needlework, stained glass, and tole painting—while her culinary skills remain the stuff of family legend. Her zest for life is as vibrant as ever, and she continues to inspire not only her family but also the countless lives she touched through her years of teaching.

As Bernice celebrates 111 years, we honor her resilience, which has carried her through two world wars, two global pandemics, and numerous shifts in the political landscapes of three countries. She has lived through 19 U.S. Presidents, 19 Canadian Prime Ministers, and 27 British Prime Ministers, bearing witness to a century of history.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, along with her global family, will proudly celebrate this living treasure. Bernice Sebastian’s life story is not just one of longevity but of enduring wisdom, a testament to the power of education, and a legacy that continues to inspire us all. Here’s to 111 years of an extraordinary life and the continued celebration of the remarkable Bernice Sebastian!