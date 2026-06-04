Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Announces Major Leadership Appointments as Destination Targets Stronger Global Growth

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda, June 4, 2026 — The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has announced two major leadership appointments aimed at strengthening the twin-island nation’s tourism competitiveness, expanding market reach, and maximizing the economic impact of one of the country’s most important industries.

Effective June 1, Charmaine Spencer has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, while Shermain Jeremy has been named Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America.

The appointments mark a significant leadership transition within the Authority as Antigua and Barbuda continues to build on strong tourism momentum, including a reported seven percent increase in stay-over arrivals for the first quarter of 2026.

Spencer, who previously served as Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America since 2018, brings 15 years of experience with the Authority to her new role. Over the course of her tenure, she has held several senior positions, including Marketing Manager, Marketing Consultant, and regional Director of Tourism.

She has been credited with playing a key role in market diversification strategies, strengthening partnerships with airlines, travel trade stakeholders, media, and industry partners, and helping to increase global destination awareness through targeted campaigns. Her work also included navigating the sector through challenging periods, including crises and the pandemic era.

As Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America, Spencer led regional marketing initiatives that enhanced Antigua and Barbuda’s brand visibility and supported growth across targeted markets. The Tourism Authority said she also played a pivotal role in securing new air and sea routes, strengthening regional connectivity, and positioning Antigua and Barbuda as a Caribbean hub. Under her leadership, the Caribbean and Latin America remained Antigua and Barbuda’s third largest source market.

In her new role as Chief Marketing Officer, Spencer will oversee the Authority’s global marketing and commercial strategy, brand development, integrated marketing, public relations, market intelligence, trade and partnership marketing, and events strategy.

Reflecting on her appointment, Spencer said the tourism industry has evolved significantly, with destinations now competing not only for visitors but also for attention, relevance, and emotional connection.

“As Chief Marketing Officer, our focus will be on evolving Antigua and Barbuda from a destination brand into a dynamic global lifestyle brand that leverages storytelling, data, partnerships, sustainability, culture, and digital innovation to drive growth and deliver meaningful economic benefits for all,” Spencer stated.

Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, praised Spencer’s leadership and strategic vision.

“Charmaine has demonstrated visionary leadership and strategic insight throughout her tenure. Her appointment as Chief Marketing Officer positions the Authority to confidently build on our successes and advance our tourism objectives,” James said.

Meanwhile, Shermain Jeremy steps into the role of Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America with 18 years of destination marketing experience.

Jeremy currently serves as Special Projects and Events Manager with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, where she has led high-impact initiatives focused on strengthening the destination’s global brand, developing new tourism products, deepening stakeholder engagement, and creating new reasons for travellers to experience Antigua and Barbuda.

Over the past four years, Jeremy has played a leading role in developing and expanding Antigua and Barbuda’s culinary tourism product. Her work helped evolve Restaurant Week into Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month and contributed to the destination being named the Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination by the World Culinary Awards in 2025.

Before joining the Authority’s headquarters team in Antigua, Jeremy served as Marketing Manager in the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s USA office, where she helped promote the destination in one of its key source markets. She also contributed to several award-winning destination marketing campaigns and initiatives.

Jeremy has also spent more than a decade helping to build Antigua and Barbuda’s romance tourism product, supporting the country’s continued positioning as one of the Caribbean’s leading destinations for weddings and honeymoons.

James said Jeremy’s appointment reflects the Tourism Authority’s confidence in her leadership, destination marketing expertise, and ability to further strengthen Antigua and Barbuda’s presence across the Caribbean and Latin America.

“I am deeply honoured to step into the role of Director, Caribbean and Latin America at such an important moment for regional tourism,” Jeremy said. “The Caribbean and Latin America are among the most dynamic, culturally rich, and opportunity-filled markets in the world, and I look forward to building stronger partnerships, driving meaningful market growth, and creating strategies that connect people, places, and experiences in more impactful ways.”

She described the appointment as both a professional milestone and a personal privilege, adding that she is excited to contribute to the continued success and visibility of Antigua and Barbuda across the region.

The Board, management, and staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority extended congratulations to both Spencer and Jeremy, noting that the appointments reflect the organization’s continued commitment to strengthening leadership and developing talent from within.

Antigua and Barbuda, known for its 365 beaches, rich history, vibrant culture, award-winning resorts, culinary offerings, and major events such as Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Carnival, Restaurant Week, Art Week, and Wellness Month, continues to position itself as one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic and competitive destinations.

With these new appointments, the Tourism Authority says it is preparing to accelerate its global marketing strategy, strengthen regional partnerships, and build on the destination’s recent tourism gains.