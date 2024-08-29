ST.KITTS AND NEVIS BORDER SECURITY CRISIS : GUNS FLOOD STREETS AS CUSTOMS FAILS TO SEIZE A SINGLE FIREARM SINCE LEADERSHIP CHANGE 2 YEARS AGO

The security of St. Kitts and Nevis is under intense scrutiny as alarming reports surface about the dramatic decline in border control effectiveness. Since the Drew administration’s controversial leadership changes at Customs in October 2022, including the termination of former Comptroller Jomo Butler, there have been **zero firearm seizures** at the nation’s official border entry points. This lapse is fueling fears that high-powered guns, particularly AR-15 rifles, are flooding the streets unchecked.The situation at the air and sea ports, where border control is most critical, has seen an unprecedented breakdown. Once robust under Butler’s leadership, Customs enforcement now appears porous, with no significant interception of guns or ammunition reported since the leadership change. This worrying trend has coincided with a surge in violent crime, pushing the nation to its highest murder rate in over a decade.Critics argue that the leadership overhaul, which saw seasoned senior Customs officers reassigned in what many describe as a **“vicious program of victimization”** against supporters of opposition parties PAM and PLP, has left the nation vulnerable. The removal of experienced personnel for perceived political motives has severely compromised the integrity of the border security system. Adding to the crisis, there has been a spike in complaints of **harassment by Customs officers** at the RLB International Airport, particularly targeting incoming passengers, while illegal firearms continue to proliferate. This double standard—harassing law-abiding citizens while failing to curb the flow of deadly weapons—has sparked outrage and deep concern among the public.The complete absence of firearm seizures since October 2022 is a stark contrast to the previous administration’s success in intercepting illegal arms under Butler’s stewardship. With guns reportedly entering the country with alarming ease, there is growing apprehension that the nation’s border control has been compromised, leaving communities exposed to escalating violence.The situation underscores the urgent need for a **comprehensive review of border security protocols** and a reassessment of the leadership decisions that have left the country’s defenses weakened. The delicate balance between political agendas and national security must be addressed to restore faith in the institutions responsible for safeguarding the nation’s borders. Without immediate and effective action, the consequences for public safety could be dire.