NO TRAVEL BAN LIST!US State Department Spokesperson Denies Existence of Controversial Visa Blacklist

Washington, D.C. – In a stunning revelation, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphatically denied the existence of any so-called “travel ban list” that would restrict Afghan allies from entering the United States. The bombshell statement came during a tense press conference where Bruce pushed back against claims that a draft list was in circulation.

“There is no list,” Bruce declared, shutting down speculation that Afghan nationals—particularly those who aided U.S. military and intelligence operations during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan—were being targeted for exclusion.

The fiery exchange was sparked by a reporter’s question regarding concerns that legitimate Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders could face a bureaucratic blockade under a new visa policy review. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio was said to advocate for an exemption for vetted Afghan allies, Bruce dismissed the premise outright.

“What people are looking at over these last several days is not a list that exists here that is being acted on,” she stated firmly.

Bruce acknowledged that an executive order from President Biden had initiated a broader review of U.S. visa policies aimed at strengthening national security. However, she maintained that there was no active travel ban list in place—directly contradicting fears that Afghan allies were being systematically barred from entry.

“When it comes to the nature of Afghanistan and those who have helped us… that’s been a policy and a dynamic that we’ve worked on from the—certainly even the previous administration—working to try to get that happening,” Bruce said.

Her statements, however, raise even more questions than they answer. If no list exists, what exactly is being reviewed under the executive order? And why have reports surfaced suggesting that Afghan allies are struggling to secure entry into the U.S.?

With growing pressure from veterans’ organizations and human rights advocates, the Biden administration now faces mounting scrutiny over its treatment of those who risked their lives to support American forces. As the visa review continues, the fate of thousands of Afghan allies remains uncertain.

For now, the official word from the State Department is clear: No list exists. But whether the reality aligns with the rhetoric remains to be seen.