COMMENTARY | “Ready, Set, Invest” — But Are Citizens Seeing the Full Picture?

When a government invites ordinary households to invest their hard-earned savings in its bonds, it carries a serious duty of candour.

This is not a savings account. It is a loan to the Government.

St. Kitts and Nevis is promoting a two-year retail bond paying 4.5 percent annually, with entry from EC$500, as a way for citizens to grow their money and build financial security. Financial inclusion is welcome. So is access to investment opportunities.

But citizens deserve the full picture before lending to the State.

The IMF’s 2026 assessment reported an overall fiscal deficit of 11.7 percent of GDP in 2025, declining Citizenship-by-Investment revenue, falling government deposits and public debt projected to rise from 58.4 percent of GDP in 2025 to 64 percent in 2026 and 68.7 percent in 2027. It says debt sustainability is maintained—but also warns that reduced fiscal buffers and contingent liabilities from public banks and the Social Security Fund present significant risks.

That does not mean default is imminent. It does mean risk must be explained plainly.

At 4.5 percent, an EC$500 investment earns EC$22.50 a year. Respectable? Perhaps. Transformative wealth creation? Hardly.

For many Kittitians and Nevisians, their employment, property, pension prospects and overall economic wellbeing are already closely tied to the national economy. Placing additional savings into government debt adds further exposure to the same borrower.

The Securities Act’s protections against misleading inducements should make balanced disclosure non-negotiable. Citizens should be shown the return, yes—but also the fiscal deficit, debt projections, declining deposits and the assumptions behind repayment.

Government is borrowing. Citizens are lending.

Before “Ready, Set, Invest,” the country deserves this message just as prominently: here is the state of the public finances; here are the risks; now make an informed choice.