GREY-BROOKES ISSUES EMOTIONAL STATEMENT ONE DAY AFTER STEPPING DOWN AS PAM LEADER

Former political leader thanks supporters, family and Dame Constance V. Mitcham for her mentorship and guidance

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Former People’s Action Movement Political Leader Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes has issued an emotional statement of gratitude, reflection and hope, one day after stepping down from the leadership of the 61-year-old political organisation.

Grey-Brookes thanked party supporters, campaign workers, constituency representatives, advisors, family members and citizens throughout St. Kitts and Nevis who supported her during her time as PAM’s Political Leader.

She paid special tribute to veteran politician and former government minister Dame Constance V. Mitcham, describing her as a guiding light, mentor and constant source of encouragement.

“To Lady Dame Constance Mitcham, thank you for being a guiding light, a mentor, and a constant source of encouragement throughout this journey,” Grey-Brookes stated.

“Your wisdom has meant more to me than words can express.”

Grey-Brookes said her decision to step down followed prayer, deep reflection and several difficult conversations.

“This has not been an easy decision. In fact, it has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” she said.

The former PAM leader described serving in the position as one of the greatest honours of her life, noting that it allowed her to travel throughout the Federation, visit residents in their homes and listen directly to their concerns, struggles and aspirations.

She acknowledged that political leadership had taken a significant private emotional toll, despite the strong public image she maintained throughout her tenure.

“I smiled in public, but there were many moments when the weight of leadership became almost unbearable,” she stated.

Grey-Brookes also reflected on the challenges faced by women in politics, saying they are frequently scrutinised differently, judged more harshly and expected to work considerably harder to prove themselves.

Despite the criticism and adversity, she said she stood firm and gave everything she had to the position.

But Grey-Brookes stressed that leadership also requires recognising when the interests of an institution must be placed above personal ambition.

“The People’s Action Movement is larger than any one individual,” she said.

“It has never been my desire to become the reason that such a great movement falls short of fulfilling its mission.”

She said St. Kitts and Nevis needs a strong opposition and a united People’s Action Movement, adding that she was prepared to step aside if doing so created an opportunity for greater unity and renewed strength.

“If my stepping aside creates the opportunity for greater unity and renewed strength, then I do so with a clear conscience, knowing I have placed the party and country above myself,” she declared.

Grey-Brookes extended special gratitude to the residents of East Basseterre, thanking constituents for opening their homes, sharing their concerns and placing their trust in her.

She also recognised PAM’s candidates, executive members, polling agents, road warriors, campaign volunteers, branch members, bloggers and social media supporters.

“You are the heartbeat of this movement,” she told party supporters.

Grey-Brookes personally thanked several members of her strategy and support teams, as well as her husband, mother, son Deshan, brother Mervin Hanley, friend Shirley, relatives and prayer supporters.

Looking ahead, she offered congratulations and prayers to whoever becomes PAM’s next Political Leader.

She encouraged the incoming leader to serve with courage, humility and wisdom while protecting the institution and respecting the sacrifices of those who contributed to its development.

“Most importantly, always remember that leadership is about serving people, not serving self,” she advised.

Questions remain over whether Grey-Brookes will contest the next General Election.

She said she intends to spend the coming days and holiday weekend with her family, loved ones and a small group of trusted advisors before announcing her political decision sometime next week.

“Until then, I respectfully ask for your prayers and for the space to thoughtfully discern God’s direction for the next chapter of my life,” she said.

FULL STATEMENT BY NATASHA “SHANNY” GREY-BROOKES

“My dear people of St. Kitts and Nevis,

Today, my heart is filled with a mixture of gratitude, emotion, reflection, and hope.

After much prayer, deep reflection, and many difficult conversations, as you are aware, I have made the decision to step down as Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement.

This has not been an easy decision. In fact, it has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life.

Serving as your Political Leader has been one of the greatest honours I have ever known. It gave me the opportunity to travel throughout our beloved Federation, to sit in your homes, to listen to your stories, to share your joys and your struggles, and to better understand the hopes and dreams of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

You welcomed me into your lives, and for that I will forever be grateful.

I entered this role because I genuinely believed, and still believe, that our country deserves the very best. Every decision I made, every meeting I attended, every sacrifice I endured was driven by one simple desire: to help build a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous St. Kitts and Nevis for every citizen.

From the very first day I accepted this responsibility, it was a challenge.

It was not easy.

Many days were harder than people would ever know.

I smiled in public, but there were many moments when the weight of leadership became almost unbearable.

As a woman in politics, I quickly learned that we often have to work ten times harder to prove ourselves. We are scrutinized differently, judged more harshly, and expected to carry burdens that many never see.

Yet I refused to allow those realities to define me.

I pushed through every obstacle.

I stood firm through criticism.

I persevered through adversity.

I gave everything I had.

I have no regrets about giving my all.

But leadership is also about knowing when to put something greater than yourself first.

I can read a room.

I understand what is at stake.

The People’s Action Movement is larger than any one individual. It is a proud institution that has served this nation for 61 years. It has shaped generations of leaders and contributed tremendously to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

It has never been my desire to become the reason that such a great movement falls short of fulfilling its mission.

The stakes are simply too high.

Our country needs strong leadership, a strong opposition, and a united People’s Action Movement.

If my stepping aside creates the opportunity for greater unity and renewed strength, then I do so with a clear conscience, knowing I have placed the party and country above myself.

To every supporter who stood beside me throughout this journey, thank you.

Thank you for believing in me.

Thank you for encouraging me.

Thank you for praying for me.

Thank you for standing with me during the difficult moments and celebrating the victories with me.

Your love carried me farther than you will ever know.

To the people of East Basseterre, my beloved constituency, words cannot adequately express my gratitude.

Thank you for opening your homes to me.

Thank you for trusting me.

Thank you for sharing your concerns, your hopes, your fears, and your dreams.

Thank you for every vote you cast in my name.

Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving you.

Your sacrifices, your loyalty, and your unwavering support will forever remain in my heart.

To the Chairperson and Executive of East Basseterre, thank you for your countless hours of hard work and commitment. Many of you sacrificed your time, your families, and your personal lives because you believed in our vision.

I will never forget that.

To the Executive of the People’s Action Movement, both past and present, thank you for the opportunity to serve alongside you.

To every candidate preparing for the next General Election, I wish you God’s richest blessings.

Continue fighting for what you believe is right.

Continue putting country first.

Continue serving with integrity.

To our road warriors, polling agents, campaign volunteers, branch members, and every supporter who walked the streets, knocked on doors, made phone calls, attended meetings, wore our colours proudly, and never stopped believing, thank you.

You are the heartbeat of this movement.

To the many bloggers and social media supporters who defended me and defended this party, often at great personal cost, thank you.

Today I saw supporters still standing up for me, and it reminded me how deeply people care.

To Khyle, and to every single person who fought the good fight online and beyond, I am deeply grateful.

To my strategy team, thank you for your wisdom, your honesty, your loyalty, and your friendship.

To Troy Flanders, thank you for your unwavering loyalty.

To Mackie Taylor, thank you.

To Drucilla, thank you.

To Vanessa, thank you for everything you have done.

To Shevy, thank you.

To Phyllis, thank you.

To Shontelle, thank you.

To each of you who walked this road with me, I will always appreciate your commitment.

To Lady Dame Constance Mitcham, thank you for being a guiding light, a mentor, and a constant source of encouragement throughout this journey.

Your wisdom has meant more to me than words can express.

To my husband…

Thank you.

You have been my rock.

My safe place.

My greatest source of strength during these past weeks.

You have walked every difficult mile beside me.

Your love has sustained me through moments when I questioned whether I had anything left to give.

I love you, and I thank God for you.

To my mother…

Thank you for being my anchor.

Your prayers have carried me more times than you will ever know.

To my son, Deshan aka Johny, I love you so much. I appreciate your support deeply.

To my entire family, thank you for standing beside me every single step of this journey.

To my brother, Mervin Hanley…

Thank you.

You have never told me only what I wanted to hear.

You told me what I needed to hear.

You challenged me.

You encouraged me.

You reminded me to always put truth before comfort.

Whether I agreed with everything or not, I always knew your advice came from love.

I love you, and I thank you.

To my dear friend Shirley…

Thank you for always being honest, direct, and unwavering in your friendship.

You have been an incredible blessing in my life, and I treasure our friendship deeply.

To my prayer warriors, thank you.

To every citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, even those who never supported me politically, I want to thank you.

I have heard your voices.

I have listened to your concerns.

I have learned from your criticisms.

Every encounter has helped shape me into a better person.

As I leave this office, I can proudly say, we made significant gains.

The foundation has been strengthened.

The future has been prepared.

To whoever becomes the next Political Leader, I offer my sincere congratulations and my prayers.

Lead with courage.

Lead with humility.

Lead with wisdom.

Protect this great institution.

Honour the sacrifices of those who came before us.

Most importantly, always remember that leadership is about serving people, not serving self.

As for my own political future, many have asked whether I intend to contest the next General Election.

At this time, I ask for your understanding.

Over the coming days and holiday weekend, I will spend time with my family, my loved ones, and a small circle of trusted advisors.

Together we will prayerfully reflect on what comes next.

Sometime next week, I will share my decision with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Until then, I respectfully ask for your prayers and for the space to thoughtfully discern God’s direction for the next chapter of my life.

Thank you for believing in me.

Thank you for walking this journey with me.

Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving.

May God continue to bless the People’s Action Movement.

May God continue to bless every family across St. Kitts and Nevis.

And may God forever bless our beautiful Federation.

With love, gratitude, and hope,

Natasha Shanny Grey-Brookes”