41 Years Is Not 41 Days: The Weight of Wings

By Ivan Connor

ANGUILLA — A career in aviation spanning more than four decades is remarkable. But 41 years is not 41 days.

It represents early mornings, long hours, sacrifice, discipline and an enduring commitment to a dream. For Captain Carl “Avery” Thomas, it is also the story of a young Anguillian who refused to let hardship decide his future.

Carl grew up in The Hallaw, also known by some as Bottom Pa, between Statia Valley and George Hill. In 1980s Anguilla, opportunity did not always come easily. Yet from an early age, he found inspiration in the aircraft passing overhead on their approach to Wallblake Airport.

He learned to recognise planes by the sound of their engines. He collected aviation pictures and magazine clippings, covering his door with reminders of the life he intended to build.

The dream was clear. The route there was not.

Raised by his mother, Dora, alongside his siblings, Carl saw first-hand the resourcefulness required to make a home with limited means. His school uniform shirts were made from pieces of scrap cloth by a family friend. Hand-me-downs and whatever could be afforded became part of everyday life.

But his mother gave him something far greater than material comfort: faith, strength and a reason to keep going.

Whenever he left home, her message was the same: “Take Jesus with you.”

That charge stayed with him.

After earning US$500 through construction work with his brother Percy and Reginald Carty, Carl purchased a return ticket to St. Thomas for US$120. With a single-entry visa, about US$380 remaining and determination in abundance, he set out to pursue flight school.

By the end of his first day of training, the money was gone.

From there, each lesson, examination and step forward had to be financed through hard work. Carl took construction jobs, cut grass and accepted whatever honest work he could find. He recalls demanding days under the St. Thomas sun, stretching every dollar and saving meals where possible so he could continue paying for training.

There was no shortcut. No easy road.

His uncle Calvin gave him a place to stay and clear rules: be respectful, honour the household and attend church. In a modest space built beside a retaining wall, Carl found rest between demanding workdays and flight lessons.

His cousin Eddie “Sport Billy” Gordon later shared the room and helped him study, testing him from his aviation manuals when he was awake and allowing Carl to work quietly on the floor when he was not.

That kind of support mattered.

So did the encouragement that came unexpectedly from Mr. Estillen Richardson, a foreman who learned that Carl was from George Hill, Anguilla, and recognised family connections. After discovering the young worker’s goal, Richardson reportedly made sure Carl had water to clean up after work before heading to his aviation lessons.

Small acts of kindness can change the weight of a difficult day.

Not everyone believed in his ambition. Carl faced doubts from people who could not picture a young Black man from The Hallaw becoming a pilot. But he did not waste energy debating them.

He worked.

He earned his private pilot licence, returned to Anguilla for Christmas, worked again, reapplied for a visa and continued the process. Every obstacle became another reason to climb.

Carl’s journey was never only about learning to fly. It was about character. Even while financing his education, he found ways to send what he could back home to his mother and contribute to the household that accommodated him.

Then, in 1988, he made a decision that defines much of his legacy.

He returned home.

He had opportunities to remain in St. Thomas and potentially continue into larger aviation markets. But Anguilla was always where he believed his service belonged. He came back without a job offer, prepared to work construction or do whatever was necessary until an opening appeared.

Eventually, the young man who left home with a dream and a modest sum became a familiar and respected figure in Anguilla’s aviation story.

Passengers across Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barths came to know Captain Carl Thomas for his professionalism, warmth and easy confidence. He became part of the early movement of visitors through Anguilla’s growing tourism sector, making travellers feel welcome while representing home with pride.

He flew prominent guests. He met many memorable people. But his proudest achievement is not tied to celebrity or status.

It is that he earned every step.

He paid his dues. He worked honestly. He built his career without taking from anyone else or compromising the values instilled by his mother.

That is the true weight of wings.

It is the weight of a mother’s prayer. The weight of a young man’s sacrifice. The weight of choosing home, service and integrity when easier paths may have existed.

Captain Carl “Avery” Thomas’ 41-year aviation journey stands as a powerful reminder to young Anguillians and Caribbean people everywhere: beginnings do not determine endings.

From The Hallaw to the cockpit, he kept showing up.

And he kept rising.