SILENCE AMID CRISIS — PM DREW MUM AS GLOBAL FUEL SHOCK TRIGGERS RELIEF MEASURES WORLDWIDE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — As a worsening global fuel crisis drives up the cost of living across continents, governments around the world are moving decisively to cushion their citizens—yet in St. Kitts and Nevis, there is a deafening silence.

From Europe to the wider Caribbean, leaders are rolling out relief packages, subsidies, and targeted interventions to shield vulnerable households from soaring fuel prices. In the United Kingdom, authorities are already preparing support systems for low-income families as petrol prices hit record highs. Other nations have acted swiftly, recognizing the urgent ripple effects on food, transportation, and basic survival.

But here at home, the Drew administration has offered no clear policy direction, no relief announcement, and no reassurance to struggling citizens. Critics argue that this lack of urgency reflects a dangerously reactive approach to governance—one that waits for crisis to intensify before responding.

With transportation costs rising and inflation tightening its grip, many households are bracing for economic strain without guidance or support. The absence of proactive leadership is now being called into question.

As global leaders act, citizens are left asking:

Why is St. Kitts and Nevis still waiting—and at what cost?