SNUBBED AGAIN: NATIONAL ICONS LEFT OFF HONOURS LIST AS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONTINUES TO OVERLOOK ITS TRUE HEROES

From Kim Collins to Ellie Matt — Why Our Greatest Sons Still Await the Recognition They Deserve

By SKN Times Commentary Desk

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – October 2025

A PATTERN OF NEGLECT VEILED IN CEREMONY

Another year, another round of honours — and yet again, the names that built the moral, athletic, and cultural soul of St. Kitts and Nevis are conspicuously absent. As Government House announced the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List, many citizens felt a familiar sting: pride for the deserving honourees, yes — but profound frustration at a pattern that continues to undervalue our own national icons.

For decades, local heroes who have carried the Federation’s name to global acclaim — athletes, musicians, jurists, and community builders — have been bypassed for the coveted titles of OBE, MBE, and National Hero. Their stories, etched into the nation’s DNA, remain unacknowledged at the highest levels of state recognition.

THE UNSUNG LEGENDS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

The list of the overlooked reads like a roll call of national greatness:

Kim Anderson Collins — St. Kitts and Nevis’ first World Athletics Champion, the man who placed the twin-island nation on the global track and field map. His victory in the 2003 World Championships remains one of the most defining moments in Caribbean sports history. Two decades later, he still awaits the National Hero status that many believe is long overdue.

— St. Kitts and Nevis’ first World Athletics Champion, the man who placed the twin-island nation on the global track and field map. His victory in the 2003 World Championships remains one of the most defining moments in Caribbean sports history. Two decades later, he still awaits the that many believe is long overdue. Elquemedo Willett — the trailblazer who became the first Nevisian and Kittitian to play Test Cricket for the West Indies , breaking barriers and inspiring generations. His impact went beyond the boundary — it reshaped national confidence. Yet, while statues of cricketers rise elsewhere, Willet still stands without his nation’s highest honour.

— the trailblazer who became the , breaking barriers and inspiring generations. His impact went beyond the boundary — it reshaped national confidence. Yet, while statues of cricketers rise elsewhere, Willet still stands without his nation’s highest honour. Elston “Ellie Matt” Nero — the cultural revolutionary whose soca and calypso anthems defined the spirit of independence and the pulse of the people. A national treasure and musical genius, Ellie Matt’s melodies became the soundtrack of St. Kitts’ cultural awakening — yet his name remains glaringly absent from the ranks of National Heroes or King’s Honours recipients .

— the cultural revolutionary whose soca and calypso anthems defined the spirit of independence and the pulse of the people. A national treasure and musical genius, Ellie Matt’s melodies became the soundtrack of St. Kitts’ cultural awakening — yet . Keith Arthurton, Stuart Williams, Deryck Parry, and Atiba Harris — names synonymous with Kittitian and Nevisian pride on cricket and football fields across continents. They have carried the flag higher than many, but no royal ribbon, no national order, no official tribute has ever recognized their lifetime contributions to national identity.

— names synonymous with Kittitian and Nevisian pride on cricket and football fields across continents. They have carried the flag higher than many, but has ever recognized their lifetime contributions to national identity. Kayamba Gumbs and Theodore Hobson — men who shaped national pride through excellence in sport and law, both embodying service and discipline. Yet, year after year, they watch as others — often less impactful, sometimes less connected to national struggle — receive the call they never do.

A SYSTEM OUT OF TOUCH WITH ITS PEOPLE

The issue runs deeper than oversight — it speaks to a disconnect between the machinery of honours and the pulse of the nation. While many deserving individuals are rightly recognized for service in diplomacy, public administration, or politics, the cultural architects and sporting icons who shaped the Federation’s image worldwide remain peripheral to official remembrance.

Every Caribbean nation has its pantheon of heroes — from Jamaica’s Bob Marley and Usain Bolt to Barbados’ Rihanna and Sir Garfield Sobers. But in St. Kitts and Nevis, where local heroes are often celebrated abroad but sidelined at home, the national narrative remains dangerously incomplete.

The National Heroes Act, while designed to preserve the legacy of those who transformed the Federation, has become a document of stagnation. The pantheon of National Heroes has not expanded in years, despite overwhelming public consensus that figures like Collins, Willett, and Ellie Matt are more than worthy of induction.

GLOBAL RECOGNITION VS. LOCAL VALIDATION

What makes the omission even more perplexing is that many of these icons have already achieved international recognition and respect. Kim Collins remains a global ambassador for perseverance and sportsmanship. Ellie Matt’s music still echoes across Caribbean carnivals. Elquemedo Willett has a cricket ground named in his honour — but still not the national medal that would enshrine him in perpetuity.

This disconnect between global prestige and local acknowledgment weakens the national spirit. If the Federation cannot formally honour those who have made its name known across continents, it sends a troubling message to the youth — that service, sacrifice, and excellence may never be enough unless politically convenient or institutionally endorsed.

THE PRICE OF FORGETTING OUR OWN

The snubbing of these icons is not just an oversight; it is a moral failure of national gratitude. It diminishes the collective story of who we are.

A nation’s honours system should be more than ceremonial — it should be an act of remembrance, a moral compass, and a reflection of shared values. When the likes of Collins, Willett, Ellie Matt, and Arthurton continue to go unrecognized, the system itself loses credibility.

If heroes must die before they are celebrated, or wait decades for political tides to shift, then the word “honour” begins to lose its meaning.

TIME TO CORRECT THE RECORD

As St. Kitts and Nevis approaches its 42nd anniversary of independence, perhaps it’s time to recalibrate the national compass of recognition. The call is not to diminish those who have been rightfully honoured — but to complete the story by including those who have long carried the Federation’s pride in their hands, hearts, and history.

The King’s Honours and the National Hero awards must evolve — not as tools of bureaucracy, but as instruments of truth.

Because until Kim Collins is immortalized alongside the nation’s founding fathers, until Ellie Matt’s music is formally acknowledged as a national legacy, and until Elquemedo Willett’s pioneering spirit is etched into the country’s highest roll of honour — our story remains unfinished.

