Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin Hosts District of Columbia Commissioners for “Caribbean Evening” at St. Kitts & Nevis Embassy in Washington, DC

In a celebration of Caribbean culture and diplomatic camaraderie, Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, the distinguished Permanent Representative to the United States and the OAS for St. Kitts and Nevis, recently played host to the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs for the District of Columbia Commissioners. The event, aptly titled “Caribbean Evening,” was held at the Embassy of St. Kitts & Nevis in Washington, DC.

The gathering served as a platform for fostering deeper ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and the District of Columbia, highlighting the shared values and aspirations of both regions. Amb. Henry-Martin’s efforts to bridge communities and promote mutual understanding were evident as guests experienced an evening filled with Caribbean music, cuisine, and engaging conversations.

Commissioners from the District of Columbia expressed their appreciation for the warm welcome and the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogues about collaboration in various areas of mutual interest. This event further solidified the importance of international partnerships in advancing cultural exchange and socio-economic development.

As the evening drew to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of camaraderie and a commitment to fostering lasting connections between St. Kitts and Nevis and the District of Columbia. The event was a testament to the power of diplomacy in building bridges of understanding and cooperation across borders.