All Party Parliament Group’s Official Visit to Saint Kitts and Nevis Strengthens Bilateral Relations

by SKNISEditor

August 29, 2023

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, August 28, 2023 [Press Secretary, PMO]- In a significant development, an official delegation from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) of Saint Kitts and Nevis has embarked on an official visit to the Federation, reinforcing ties and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration. The delegation includes Daniel Kawczynski, Chair of the APPG-SKN; Lisa Cameron, Vice Chair of the APPG-SKN; and Scott Sherlock, Parliamentary Aide in the Office of Daniel Kawczynski, all of whom are committed to deepening partnerships and fostering greater opportunities for bilateral trade.



The inauguration of the All-Party Parliamentary Group earlier this year in the House of Commons marked a pivotal moment for Saint Kitts and Nevis. This group holds two key objectives at its core: to champion the interests of the Federation within the United Kingdom across various domains, and to facilitate the expansion of trade prospects between the two nations.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew warmly welcomes Mr. Daniel Kawczynski, Chair of the APPG-SKN

The APPG met with the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Cabinet Ministers, and specially invited guests on Monday 28th August, and is scheduled to meet with Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The delegation will engage extensively with the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, aiming to gain valuable insights into the country’s priorities and policy directions.

Dr. Drew extended a warm welcome to the APPG delegation, highlighting the shared aspirations and values that underpin the relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom. He also emphasized the significance of collaboration between both countries.

“This spirit of partnership, where larger and smaller nations work together, fosters mutual benefit and paves the way for shared progress” Prime Minister Drew stated.

Additionally, the APPG will embark on an Investment Tour of Saint Kitts and Nevis. They will meet and interact with representatives from the private sector, fostering a dialogue on strategies to nurture and amplify bilateral trade opportunities. The delegation will also participate in a tour of the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The visit aligns seamlessly with the Government’s vision as outlined in the Prime Minister’s 2023 Budget Address. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew reiterated the administration’s dedication to the core priorities of its Sustainable Island State agenda; the seven key pillars (food security, green energy transition, economic diversification, sustainable industries, the Creative Economy, COVID-19 recovery, and social protection), including equitable access to education from nursery to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC). The transformation of Saint Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state also stands as a testament to Prime Minister Drew’s commitment to securing a prosperous and resilient future for all citizens.

Furthermore, the Government underscores its unwavering resolve to establish Saint Kitts and Nevis as a center of excellence for healthcare. This involves ensuring universal access to top-quality medical services, underscoring the Government’s determination to safeguard the well-being of every individual.

(L-R) Scott Sherlock, Parliamentary Aide in the Office of Daniel Kawczynski; Lisa Cameron, Vice Chair of the APPG-SKN; and Thouvia France, Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Upon their return to the United Kingdom, the APPG will prepare a comprehensive report that will be presented to the Houses of Parliament and the Foreign Office, encapsulating their insights, observations, and recommendations.

The official visit of the All-Party Parliamentary Group signifies an important stride in the journey to strengthen cooperation, bolster trade ties, and promote mutual understanding between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom.