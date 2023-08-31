“St.Kitts and Nevis Rooted Disney Star Briannagh D Joins $1M Celebrity Sneaker Giveaway, Spreading Generosity and Musical Vibes”

American singer and Disney star Briannagh D is making waves not only with her music but also with her generosity. As part of a collective effort by US celebrities, she is contributing to a $1 million sneaker giveaway aimed at providing kids across the nation with a confidence boost as they step into the new school year. For Briannagh D, this act of giving back comes naturally, as she recognizes the unwavering support she receives from her fans throughout the United States.

While Briannagh D hails from the US, St Kitts & Nevis proudly claims her as one of their own due to her citizenship by descent. Having showcased her talents at the St Kitts Music Festival a few years back, she left an indelible mark on Caribbean audiences with her diverse musical repertoire.

Her hit track “Feel the Beat” not only captured the hearts of Caribbean listeners but also secured the top spot on the Tempo Caribbean Charts in over 20 countries. Collaborations like “That Feeling” with Cassidy and her major hit “Run My Check” featuring Jadakiss further solidified her presence in the music scene.

Adding to her repertoire, Briannagh D dropped a new hit single titled “Elevate” earlier in August. With the track available on various streaming platforms and its music video on her YouTube channel, her musical journey continues to captivate and inspire audiences around the world.