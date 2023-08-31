Reinstatement of Registered Nurse Licenses for Saint Kitts and Nevis Healthcare Professionals Trained in Cuba

by SKNISEditor

August 29, 2023

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, August 29, 2023 [Press Secretary, PMO] – On Thursday, August 17, 2023, the St. Christopher and Nevis Nurses and Midwives Council officially reinstated the Registered Nurse Licenses for all nurses who had undergone training at esteemed universities in Cuba. The reinstated licenses signify the culmination of a process aimed at acknowledging their valuable contributions to the nation’s healthcare system.

In 2013, several nurses from Saint Kitts and Nevis pursued training opportunities in Cuba to further their medical education and skills, gaining General Nursing Certificates, and Associate Degrees in Nursing, but were not recognized by the St. Christopher and Nevis Nurses and Midwives Council upon returning to the Federation. However, only those who completed the Bachelor of Science Degrees in Nursing were licensed with the St. Christopher and Nevis Nurses and Midwives Council in 2013, but their licenses were rescinded in 2015.

In a special ceremony held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the JNF General Hospital Conference Room, the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, formally recognized the nurses’ achievements and reinstatement status as Licensed Registered Nurses. Prime Minister Drew highlighted the significance of this occasion in a heartfelt address to the nurses:

“There need to be some reparations, and I will see how much compensation we can give for what you suffered…The Nursing Council, now, has revisited your situation and they have taken, in my estimation, the correct action, and today what has been delayed for almost a decade, you are now being accepted fully as nurses in the industry. I have worked with you. I have seen how you work. In my estimation, there is no deficiency. You are as qualified as any other nurse to work.”

He continued, “I want to encourage you to continue to be the professionals that you are…I want you to take to heart the new thrust that the Nursing Council has taken in terms of really bringing you fully into the profession. I know you follow the codes of Nightingale who set the trail for what the nursing profession is all about. I encourage you to stay close to the ethos of the basis from which the profession was formed.”

Reinstated Registered Nurse expressing gratitude to Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Prime Minister Drew further expressed his gratitude to the four nurses for their remarkable service, commitment, and indomitable spirit.



The New Licensed Registered Nurses are:

Nicole Browne Lesley Hendricks-Anthony Jennifer James Natasha Mitchum Trevalyn Madenborough Teressa Maynard Karensa Browne Samantha Morson Ashley Bedform Amanda Caines Danisha Grant Vivene Green

The reinstatement of their licenses serves as a testament to the Government’s unwavering support for healthcare professionals and its commitment to enhancing the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.



Also present at the ceremony were Principal Nursing Officer, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw; and Members of St. Christopher and Nevis Nurses and Midwives Council including Mrs. Nikisha Hazel, Chair, Mrs. Joycelin Caines-Williams, Registrar, Mrs. Marshalette Smith-Anthony, Member; Mrs. Kerry Williams-Tuckett, Director of Nursing Services and Member, and Mrs. Keisha Rawlins, President of the St. Kitts Nurses Association, and member.



Since assuming office in August 2022, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration has launched numerous other endeavors aimed at enhancing the quality of life for nurses in the Federation. The Government made certain that nurses were fairly compensated for their invaluable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Modifications to regulations now permit nurses to renew their registration biennially, aligning with prevalent practices in the region and around the world. Uniform adjustments were implemented to prioritize the safety of nurses by eliminating caps and belts. Additionally, unprecedented scholarship opportunities were introduced, enabling nurses to receive full salaries while pursuing their studies for the very first time.