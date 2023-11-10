AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT TO ENGAGE STAKEHOLDERS ON STRATEGY TODEVELOP APICULTURE SECTOR IN ST. KITTS



(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 8 2023);

In recognizing the importance of The Department of Agriculture St. Kitts, through its Livestock

Division extends an invitation to all Beekeepers and persons interested in becoming apiarists to a

series of crucial consultations that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the apiculture

sector.

Facilitator and Extension Officer with responsibility for Beekeeping, Monroe Tweed will lead the

discussion with a presentation that will address the challenges and opportunities within the

beekeeping industry.

This consultation serves as a platform for stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and

collectively work towards a sustainable and thriving apiculture sector. It will also allow

beekeepers, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts to engage in meaningful discussions

about innovative and eco-friendly beekeeping practices, the latest advancements in apiculture

research, improvement of overall hive health, bee reproduction, equipment, proper hive

management, nutrition, basic bee biology and other apiculture related topics.

There is almost an unlimited source of pollen in St. Kitts and Nevis and bees aid greatly in the

natural cross pollination of local crops, which is why the government, through the ministry has

added this component of beekeeping in efforts to improve the practice, as well as enhance food

production.

All are asked to attend the consultations to provide insights and expertise which can be invaluable

in fostering sustainable practices and ensuring the prosperity of this vital sector.

The meetings are slated to be held on Thursday 9

th and 16th November 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the

Large Conference Room at the Department of Agriculture, La Guerite.

-END-