AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT TO ENGAGE STAKEHOLDERS ON STRATEGY TODEVELOP APICULTURE SECTOR IN ST. KITTS
(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 8 2023);
In recognizing the importance of The Department of Agriculture St. Kitts, through its Livestock
Division extends an invitation to all Beekeepers and persons interested in becoming apiarists to a
series of crucial consultations that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the apiculture
sector.
Facilitator and Extension Officer with responsibility for Beekeeping, Monroe Tweed will lead the
discussion with a presentation that will address the challenges and opportunities within the
beekeeping industry.
This consultation serves as a platform for stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and
collectively work towards a sustainable and thriving apiculture sector. It will also allow
beekeepers, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts to engage in meaningful discussions
about innovative and eco-friendly beekeeping practices, the latest advancements in apiculture
research, improvement of overall hive health, bee reproduction, equipment, proper hive
management, nutrition, basic bee biology and other apiculture related topics.
There is almost an unlimited source of pollen in St. Kitts and Nevis and bees aid greatly in the
natural cross pollination of local crops, which is why the government, through the ministry has
added this component of beekeeping in efforts to improve the practice, as well as enhance food
production.
All are asked to attend the consultations to provide insights and expertise which can be invaluable
in fostering sustainable practices and ensuring the prosperity of this vital sector.
The meetings are slated to be held on Thursday 9
th and 16th November 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the
Large Conference Room at the Department of Agriculture, La Guerite.
-END-
