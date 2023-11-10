Revolutionizing Progress: St. Kitts and Nevis Launches Inaugural Month of Sustainability

In a groundbreaking move towards a greener and more sustainable future, the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment has declared November as the inaugural Month of Sustainability, embodying the theme “Building Momentum Towards Sustainability.”

Initiated by the visionary Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, the month-long campaign aims to mobilize both government entities and private sector stakeholders in a collective effort to reshape the nation’s focus. The announcement comes as part of the government’s broader reset initiative, unveiled by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew in September 2023.

Rhon Boddie, Director of the Urban Development Unit, emphasized the importance of this transformation, stating, “We are the leaders in this [transformation], but the public, other ministries, and the private sector can link with us as we move forward in the creation of this Sustainable Island State.”

The Month of Sustainability dovetails with other significant observances in November, including Tourism Month, Youth Month, and Energy Month. Derionne Edmeade, Director of the Department of Environment, highlighted collaborative efforts with other ministries, such as an Infocade by the Ministry of Tourism, an Energy Fair by the Ministry of Utilities, and a Beach Cleanup by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment.

Through these coordinated activities, the government aims to raise awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and foster a united pursuit of transforming St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state. As the Month of Sustainability unfolds, the nation eagerly anticipates the positive impact of this holistic approach towards building a resilient and eco-friendly future.