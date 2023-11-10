FISHERFOLK TO BE SUPPLIED WITH TRAILERS TO ACCESS BOATS DURING PORT CONSTRUCTION PERIOD

Thursday November 9, 2023, GIU, Montserrat – The Montserrat Port Development Project

Team under the portfolio of the Ministry of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour is

announcing the arrival of 15 boat trailers which will be supplied to fisher folks who do not have

trailers to retrieve and launch their fishing boats during the construction period and beyond.

Project Manager, Rawlson Patterson noted that this initiative is a demonstration of their vision

statement, ‘community progress is our purpose’. He explained that during the early

stakeholder engagement of the project, the fisherfolks identified the need for the provision

of boat trailers to alleviate some of the difficulties they were experiencing. “As a result, the

trailers were procured to mitigate the impact of the implementation of the project on the

fisherfolk and support adherence to the social safeguard requirements and implementation

of the project, as outlined in its Resettlement Action Plan (RAP),’ stated Mr. Patterson.

The date for the official hand-over ceremony of the boat trailers to the fisherfolks, in

partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, will be announced shortly.

Funding for the supplier of the trailers was provided through the United Kingdom Caribbean

Infrastructure Partnership (UKCIF) and is being disbursed through the Caribbean

Development Bank (CDB).