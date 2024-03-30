Sir Tapley Seaton and Dr. Henry Stogumber Browne Among Honored Legal Luminaries: The Inaugural Class of UWI School of Law Celebrated

Honoring Legal Luminaries: The Inaugural Class of UWI School of Law

In a momentous ceremony, the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus celebrated the legacy of its first graduating class from the Faculty of Law in 1973. Among the distinguished honorees were the late Governor-General Sir Tapley Weymouth Samuel Seaton and Dr. Henry Stogumber Browne KC, who were recognized for their pioneering contributions to the legal profession.

Principal Professor Clive Landis warmly welcomed back the Class of 1973, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping the region’s legal landscape. He highlighted their status as trailblazers, whose accomplishments have left an indelible mark on Caribbean jurisprudence and governance.

The ceremony included the unveiling of a plaque in honor of the inaugural class, symbolizing their enduring legacy and profound impact on the academy. Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason, herself a member of the historic cohort, joined in commemorating their achievements.

Reflecting on their journey, Malcolm Adderley, a member of the initial cohort, emphasized the class’s collective mission to advance a new Caribbean legal culture in a post-colonial era. He spoke of their shared commitment to justice, equality, and social progress, underscoring the significance of their pioneering efforts.

As the Faculty of Law celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Class of 1973 stands as a testament to the enduring values of excellence, integrity, and service. Their legacy serves as an inspiration for current and future generations of legal scholars, practitioners, and leaders across the Caribbean region.