“VINDICTIVENESS AND HEAVY-HANDEDNESS HAVE BEEN PROVED”: HIGH COURT RULES PETRONA THOMAS TRANSFER UNLAWFUL AND IRRATIONAL, AWARDS EC$10,000 IN VINDICATORY DAMAGES

Justice Tamara Gill finds CPO and PSC conduct was “oppressive and disproportionate in effect,” declares transfer void and orders costs in Thomas’ favour

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 31, 2026 — Times Caribbean

A major High Court judgment in the Petrona Thomas matter is continuing to reverberate across St. Kitts and Nevis after Justice Tamara Gill used some of the strongest language in the ruling to describe the conduct surrounding Thomas’ transfer from the Centralised Purchasing Unit.

The Court found that “vindictiveness and heavy-handedness have been proved” and went on to state that the conduct of the Chief Personnel Officer and Public Service Commission was “oppressive and disproportionate in effect.”

Those words now sit at the centre of what is becoming a significant public-service governance story.

The judgment did not merely identify a procedural misstep.

It found that Thomas’ transfer was wrongful, unlawful, irrational, procedurally irregular, unfair, in breach of natural justice and void and of no effect. It also concluded that the Public Service Commission had abdicated its constitutional responsibility in relation to the process and that Thomas had, in substance, been subjected to an unlawful demotion tantamount to removal from her substantive office.

“VINDICTIVENESS AND HEAVY-HANDEDNESS HAVE BEEN PROVED”

Among the most striking passages in the judgment is Justice Gill’s conclusion at paragraph 172:

“I rule that vindictiveness and heavy-handedness have been proved.”

The judge continued:

“The CPO’s and PSC’s conduct was oppressive and disproportionate in effect. Procedural safeguards were not observed.”

That finding is particularly significant because it represents the Court’s own assessment of the administrative conduct before it, rather than an allegation advanced by Thomas or commentary from either side of the political divide.

The ruling therefore raises serious questions about how a senior public officer came to be excluded from her substantive duties and moved through a process the Court later found to be constitutionally and procedurally defective.

TRANSFER DECLARED UNLAWFUL AND IRRATIONAL

In its final orders, the High Court declared that Thomas’ transfer from Supervisor of the Centralised Purchasing Unit to Logistics Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency was:

“wrongful, unlawful, irrational, procedurally irregular, unfair and in breach of natural justice principles and is void and of no effect.”

That language leaves little ambiguity about the Court’s assessment of the legality of the process.

Justice Gill also found that the cumulative defects surrounding the transfer crossed the high legal threshold required for a finding of irrationality.

The judgment identified several factors, including what the Court described as ultra vires action by the CPO, the PSC’s abdication of responsibility, the absence of contemporaneous reasons, Thomas’ indefinite exclusion from duties, the substantive demotion and the lack of a meaningful opportunity to be heard.

The Court ultimately concluded that the decision was so unreasonable that no reasonable authority could have reached it in the circumstances.

PSC FOUND TO HAVE ABDICATED ITS RESPONSIBILITY

The judgment is equally severe in its treatment of the Public Service Commission’s role.

Justice Gill found, on the balance of probabilities, that the PSC “abdicated its constitutional responsibility” because the operative transfer decision was initiated and advanced by the CPO and later adopted by the Commission without contemporaneous reasons or evidence demonstrating independent deliberation.

The Court also found that the Chief Personnel Officer had purported to exercise powers belonging to the PSC in relation to the substantive transfer decision.

For a Commission constitutionally intended to function independently, that finding is likely to attract continued scrutiny.

The issue goes beyond one officer.

The judgment touches directly on the safeguards designed to protect the public service from arbitrary or improperly exercised administrative authority.

COURT FOUND A SERIOUS BREACH OF NATURAL JUSTICE

Justice Gill also found that Thomas had been denied procedural fairness.

According to the ruling, she was not given adequate notice of the substance of the case against her, was not provided contemporaneous reasons or the material relied upon, and was not afforded a meaningful pre-decision opportunity to respond before the operative exclusion and PSC recommendation.

The Court described what occurred as:

“a serious breach of the rules of natural justice.”

A later opportunity to meet with the Commission did not, in the Court’s view, cure the earlier defects because key steps had already been taken.

SAME PAY DID NOT MEAN SAME STATUS

Another important finding concerned whether Thomas had truly been demoted.

The defendants pointed to the fact that the two posts fell within the same salary scale.

The Court looked beyond salary.

Justice Gill compared the managerial scope, staff complement, reporting arrangements, national responsibilities and professional content of Thomas’ substantive CPU position with the Logistics Coordinator role at NEMA.

The judgment found that Thomas’ responsibilities, status and professional standing had been materially reduced.

The Court therefore concluded that the reassignment amounted in substance to a demotion.

Taking the wider sequence into account, Justice Gill found that the measures had the practical effect of removing Thomas from her substantive office or, at minimum, amounted to an “unlawful demotion tantamount to removal.”

COURT AWARDS EC$10,000 IN VINDICATORY DAMAGES

The High Court awarded Thomas EC$10,000 in vindicatory damages.

The Court found that constitutional rights had been infringed and considered the award appropriate to mark the seriousness of those breaches.

However, Thomas’ request for exemplary damages was refused.

Importantly, even while refusing that exceptional form of damages, Justice Gill again described the defendants’ actions as “procedurally irregular and heavy-handed.”

The Court also refused damages for lost salary because Thomas had continued to receive her full salary.

Costs were awarded in her favour, and the PSC was restrained from transferring her to a position of lesser status or responsibilities without compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements.

A JUDGMENT WITH CONSEQUENCES BEYOND ONE CASE

The wider implications of the Thomas judgment are difficult to ignore.

Public officers must be able to rely on transparent, lawful and independent administrative processes.

When a High Court finds that a transfer was unlawful, irrational and void, that a Commission abdicated its constitutional responsibility, and that the conduct involved was vindictive and heavy-handed, the resulting questions go beyond compensation to one claimant.

They become questions of institutional accountability.

What safeguards failed?

Why were contemporaneous reasons absent?

Why was Thomas not afforded a meaningful opportunity to respond before the critical decisions were made?

And what changes, if any, will now be introduced to prevent a similar situation from occurring again?

Those are legitimate public-interest questions arising directly from the judgment.

The ruling is now part of the legal record.

And its language is unmistakable:

“Vindictiveness and heavy-handedness have been proved.”

For the Public Service Commission and the office of the Chief Personnel Officer, that is a finding that will not be easily dismissed.