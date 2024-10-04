ACTIVIST DAMEON LAWRENCE’S SCATHING POST SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA STORM

Dameon Lawrence, a well-known social activist, sent shockwaves through social media with a blunt critique of the current state of affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis. His post highlighted a series of troubling issues, stating:

“With these experts we have:

A new well but dirty water.

Slow economy but increased bank fees.

Unstable power but increased cost.

Signed agreement for solar farm funded by the investor but renting generators.

1 Ranked CBI but nobody is buying

An $8,000,000 museum but nothing to see.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of responses from concerned citizens.

Toni Frederick pushed back, commenting, “There is no $8 million museum. That amount was budgeted. In the meantime, the museum housed in the Old Treasury building remains closed.”

Kate Orchard added, “Further to your last point, National Museum closed for a year—Old Treasury building repairs not done.”

Frances Thomas expressed frustration, “My island becoming the laughing stock of the Caribbean. So damn sad.”

Dwight Wilkinson chimed in with sarcasm: “You forget to add they took Timo’s proposed 35% salary increase without hesitation. Sinkitts sexy.”

Lawrence’s post has sparked ongoing discussions, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with the state of governance.