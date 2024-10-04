MISS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS QUEEN PAGEANT CONTESTANT #6: MIKAYA COLLINS BLOSSOMS LIKE A CHRYSANTHEMUM, A FASHION TRAILBLAZER IN FULL BLOOM

MIKAYA COLLINS BLOSSOMS AS FASHION TRAILBLAZER

Dynamic Fashion Designer Embarks on Empowering Journey

Meet Miss SKN Queen Pageant Ambassador #6, Mikaya Isis Zanique Collins, a visionary young woman born on December 13, 2002. Her journey, rooted in creativity and determination, began at a young age when she first learned the art of sewing from her grandmother. Today, Mikaya’s talents have flourished into a full-blown passion for fashion design, with her label “Mani Dotate” (Italian for “Gifted Hands”) showcasing her artistic genius.

Mikaya’s love for fashion, coupled with academic success, is reflected in her remarkable achievements. With diplomas in Business Administration, Management & Entrepreneurship, and a certification in Body Language, she is currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Entrepreneurship at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. Notably, at just 15, she was recognized as one of St. Kitts & Nevis’ Most Remarkable Teens for fashion design.

A featured guest designer at New York Fashion Week 2019, Mikaya aspires to study fashion in Italy. Her pageant platform advocates for awareness of dyslexia, aiming to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams with tenacity. With her eye on the future, Mikaya continues to sew seeds of empowerment and excellence.