After 2 Years, Capital Projects and Foreign Investments Under PM Drew Remain “On the Way” Yet to Begin****Basseterre, St. Kitts** – As Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration marks over two years in office, questions are mounting over the absence of new major capital projects or foreign investments, despite the ambitious promises made during his campaign. The Drew-led St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party government, which came to power with a pledge to kickstart numerous capital projects within the first 100 days, now finds itself struggling to explain why these initiatives have yet to commence.During a recent roundtable discussion with reporters, Prime Minister Drew was pressed on the status of his administration’s much-publicized projects. In response, he reiterated that several key initiatives, including smart homes, a new hospital, a modernized school, and a solar farm, are still “on the way”—a phrase he used repeatedly to describe the current state of these plans.”Capital projects, I will say. Let me go for them for you, if you don’t mind. Smart homes, on the way. Right? On the way. The hospital, on the way as well. The school, on the way as well. The solar plant, or solar farm, on the way as well,” PM Drew stated. He added that other significant investments in agriculture and the airport are also “on the way” and are advancing, though he provided no concrete timelines for their start or completion.The Prime Minister’s comments have sparked concern and criticism among citizens and political observers who were expecting swift action on these critical infrastructure projects. The lack of progress on these initiatives has become a point of contention, particularly given the high expectations set by the Drew administration’s campaign rhetoric.Despite assurances from PM Drew that these projects are progressing, the reality on the ground tells a different story. To date, no new major capital or foreign investment projects have been launched, and the anticipated economic boost from these developments remains elusive. The repeated delays have led to growing frustration among the electorate, who are beginning to question whether these promises will ever materialize.In his response, PM Drew expressed optimism about the future, suggesting that a surge in construction activity is imminent. “In the next few months, I’m almost certain that we’ll run out of construction workers here,” he said, hinting at potential upcoming projects.However, as the administration enters its third year, the continued use of the phrase “on the way” has left many wondering whether these projects will ever move beyond the planning stage. The absence of tangible progress has also raised doubts about the government’s ability to attract the foreign investments that were promised as a cornerstone of its economic strategy.As the Drew administration faces increasing scrutiny, the pressure is mounting for more than just words of reassurance. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are eager to see real, concrete actions that will bring the promised developments to fruition and deliver the economic growth that was touted as inevitable during the campaign. Until then, the question remains: when will these long-awaited projects finally move from “on the way” to underway?