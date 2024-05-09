Website launched and ready to receive diaspora conference registrations

May 8, 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 08, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation’s Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit has launched its second (2nd) Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference which will be held at the picturesque St. Kitts Marriott Resort, from July 01 to 04, 2024.

Held under the theme “Diasporic Synergies in a Sustainable Island State,” this historic conference will be a gathering of hundreds on Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals sharing in four exciting days of dialogue and interaction.

Dr. Christine Walwyn, Conference Organisation Chairperson and Diaspora Ambassador, has described the 2024 Diaspora Conference as an excellent form of engagement with the Federation’s nationals both at home and abroad. This, she said, will help to reshape and upgrade our national Diaspora Policy. Many of our experts in health, investment, national security, youth development, information technology, and cultural studies will lead the discussions on how the Diaspora can help to make Saint Kitts and Nevis’ sustainable island state agenda successful.

As a first step to convening the Conference, the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit has launched its website, diaspora.gov.kn, where nationals attending the conference can register under the conference portal. Registrants also have the ability to access best rates for accommodation, through the website, at partnering local resorts and inns.

The Conference is being planned as a time of engagement and excitement. Daily features include a Business Gallery where local and diaspora-led businesses will feature their excellent products and services. Interested entrepreneurs and managers can also register their businesses on the newly launched website, diaspora.gov.kn.

The Unit welcomes all nationals, citizens and friends of Saint Kitts and Nevis to register and attend the second (2nd) Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference.