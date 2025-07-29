PM DREW SIGNS OVER EC$1.1 BILLION IN LOANS IN JUST 10 MONTHS — ST. KITTS & NEVIS FACES RISING DEBT CONCERNS AND POSSIBLE IMF INTERVENTION

TIMES CARIBBEAN BREAKING NEWS

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has signed over EC$1.1 BILLION in loans and loan agreements in just the last 10 months, raising growing alarm across St. Kitts and Nevis about the nation’s fiscal trajectory, mounting debt levels, and the specter of renewed International Monetary Fund (IMF) supervision.

This rapid accumulation of debt stands in stark contrast to the previous administration’s legacy of fiscal discipline and debt reduction, prompting critics to question the long-term sustainability of the government’s financial decisions.

Key Loan Agreements Signed Since November 2024:

EC$815 million (US$300 million) — Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. EXIM Bank (November 2024)

EC$35 million (US$13 million) — Loan from Taiwan ICDF for the Basseterre Desalination Plant (April 2025)

EC$243 million (US$90 million) — Two major agreements with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for infrastructure and trade development (July 2025)

Total confirmed loan agreements to date exceed EC$1.1 billion.

From Stability to Risk

Under former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, St. Kitts and Nevis had emerged as a regional leader in debt management, becoming the first ECCU member state to reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio below 60 percent and maintaining seven consecutive years without incurring new loans.

That progress is now at risk. Analysts point to a sharp reversal in the nation’s borrowing strategy and warn that without a clear fiscal roadmap, the country could be edging toward a debt trap.

Early Signs of Economic Strain

Recent government actions are already raising eyebrows:

Commercial electricity rates have increased

SCASPA has implemented new fees on port operations

Delays and uncertainty continue to surround the rollout of major infrastructure projects linked to the loans

Many view these developments as signs that the financial pressure of debt servicing may already be squeezing the government’s budget.

The Risk of IMF Oversight

With national debt levels climbing rapidly and limited transparency about the terms and conditions of these loans, financial experts warn that St. Kitts and Nevis could be forced to seek assistance from the IMF. A return to IMF programs could result in:

Increases in VAT and other taxes

Cuts to social programs

Public sector salary freezes

Reduced fiscal autonomy

Calls for Transparency Grow

Citizens, business leaders, and opposition members are now demanding clarity and accountability:

What are the interest rates and repayment terms of these loans?

What specific projects are being funded?

How will this debt impact future generations?

One concerned business owner noted, “We’ve taken on more debt in ten months than we did in ten years. And yet, the public still doesn’t know where the money is going.”

The Crossroads

While the Drew administration maintains that the loan agreements are critical to advancing its Sustainable Island State Agenda, a growing number of critics argue that the strategy is poorly defined and potentially dangerous to the nation’s long-term economic health.

With over EC$1.1 billion in new borrowing and little in the way of visible returns or detailed disclosures, many are asking whether the country is building a stronger future—or gambling with its financial independence.

Times Caribbean News will continue to follow this developing story.

