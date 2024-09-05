A Giant Falls: St. Kitts and Nevis Mourns the Passing of Education Icon and Community Stalwart, Wayland Vaughan CSM

St. Kitts and Nevis mourns the loss of an extraordinary educator, community leader, and revered mentor in Mr. Wayland Vaughan CSM, hailing from Keys Village, has passed away. Mr. Vaughan, a beloved figure in education and a recipient of the prestigious Companion of the Star of Merit (CSM), dedicated over four decades to shaping the minds and futures of countless students while leading with unwavering commitment and compassion.Mr. Vaughan’s distinguished teaching career began humbly in 1975 at Basseterre Boys’ School, followed by stints at Cayon High School and Saddlers All-Age School. His thirst for knowledge and passion for technical education led him to pursue further studies, graduating with honors from Morne Technical College in St. Lucia and UTECH Jamaica, where he earned the singular distinction of being the only student in his cohort to graduate with honors in construction technology. His journey into leadership was inevitable, as he headed the technical department at Basseterre High School from 1979 to 1996. His excellence in this role paved the way for him to assume the mantle of Deputy Principal (1996-2004) and later Principal of the school (2004-2006). Throughout his career, Mr. Vaughan was admired for being more than just an educator—he was a father figure, a voice for the voiceless, and a tireless advocate for his students. Many described him as the “local Mr. Clarke” from the film *Lean on Me*, revered for his fearlessness, fairness, and compassion.Outside of the classroom, Mr. Vaughan was also a gifted sportsman, excelling in both cricket and football. His leadership on and off the field extended to coaching, where he inspired young athletes, many of whom went on to represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the national football team. Among his mentees was international football star Atiba Harris, who credits Mr. Vaughan for his development.Mr. Vaughan’s impact reached beyond education and sports. From 2006 to 2011, he served as General Manager of the National Housing Corporation (NHC), where he oversaw the construction of more homes for citizens than any of his predecessors, cementing his legacy as a champion for community development. Even in retirement, his passion for teaching never waned. He continued to impart his vast knowledge at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), where he mentored students in construction technology, enriching their lives with both theory and real-world experience.Deeply spiritual, Mr. Vaughan attributed his success to his faith and the support of his family, particularly his wife Lucine Pemberton-Vaughn and his elder sisters, Ismay Hewitt and Donna Evelyn Vaughan. He often spoke of the invaluable lessons he learned from his upbringing and the sense of responsibility that guided him throughout his life.As the nation mourns the loss of this towering figure, tributes pour in from former students, colleagues, and community members alike, all reflecting on his indelible impact. “He was a true champion, our hero, and the best principal Basseterre High School ever had,” one former student shared. Indeed, Mr. Vaughan’s life was a testament to the transformative power of education, leadership, and service.Today, we honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Wayland Vaughan, CSM, a man who touched lives, inspired generations, and left an enduring legacy. His work may have come to an end, but his impact will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Sir Vaughan—your contributions to our nation will never be forgotten.