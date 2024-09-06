Sprint Sensation Kaliyah Jones Earns Full Scholarship to Monroe University!

Nevis’ rising track star, Kaliyah Jones, is blazing a trail to success, earning a full scholarship to Monroe University. Known for her lightning-fast sprints, Jones has made her mark as a finalist in the 400m at the 2023 Carifta Games and in the 200m at the 2024 edition of the prestigious competition.The Charlestown Secondary School standout is set to take her talents to the collegiate level, where she is poised to become an invaluable asset to Monroe University’s track and field team. As a versatile athlete and a member of the Immortal Tack Club, Jones is ready to rise through the collegiate ranks and continue her journey toward athletic greatness.This full scholarship makes Jones the first Nevisian athlete to achieve such an accomplishment since Monroe transitioned to university status. Her achievements are a source of immense pride for her school, community, and country.The future looks bright for “Fast Lane Jones,” and her determination, skill, and passion for the sport promise even greater success ahead.Congratulations, Kaliyah! Nevis is behind you every step of the way.