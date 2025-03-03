Ukraine Proposes Peace Plan at London Meeting Amid Strained U.S. Relations

Ukraine has unveiled a peace plan following a high-level meeting of 18 mostly European leaders in London. However, the absence of the United States from the discussions highlights the growing strain in relations between Washington and Kyiv.

The meeting, which aimed to bolster diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict with Russia, saw European allies express their continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The proposed peace plan includes calls for an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and a framework for rebuilding Ukraine’s war-torn regions.

Notably missing from the talks was the United States, a key military and financial backer of Ukraine since the onset of the war. The absence comes amid reports of increasing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over military aid and strategic differences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism about the plan, stating, “This proposal is a crucial step toward lasting peace, and we are grateful for the unwavering support of our European partners.”

While the plan has received positive feedback from European leaders, analysts suggest that the absence of the U.S. could weaken its implementation and broader international backing. The Biden administration has yet to comment on the reasons for skipping the meeting or its stance on the proposed peace initiative.

The development marks a pivotal moment in Ukraine’s quest for peace as diplomatic dynamics shift on the global stage.