PROUD SON OF CAYON SHINES GLOBALLY — DR. METHVIN ISAAC LEADS REVOLUTIONARY CANCER RESEARCH IN CANADA

ST. KITTS-NEVIS SCIENTIST BREAKS NEW GROUND IN GLOBAL CANCER FIGHT — DR. METHVIN ISAAC LEADS CUTTING-EDGE DRUG DISCOVERY TEAM IN CANADA

CAYON, ST. KITTS — May 29, 2025 — From the lush hills of Green Valley to the forefront of global cancer research, Dr. Methvin Isaac, a proud son of Cayon, St. Kitts, is blazing a trail of innovation and impact in the international fight against cancer. His groundbreaking work is not only saving lives but also placing St. Kitts and Nevis firmly on the scientific map.

Currently serving as Senior Scientific Advisor and Group Leader of the Drug Discovery Program at the prestigious Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) in Canada, Dr. Isaac leads a 40-member team of multidisciplinary experts focused on discovering life-saving therapies for some of the most aggressive cancers—including ovarian, triple-negative breast cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

With more than 27 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Dr. Isaac’s scientific journey is marked by a deep commitment to developing targeted cancer treatments that dismantle the survival mechanisms of malignant cells. His focus includes the Hippo-YAP signaling pathway and the Integrated Stress Response (ISR)—two cutting-edge areas of oncology where his team has identified novel chemical entities (NCEs) showing great promise in early drug development.

“As someone who grew up in the close-knit and resilient community of Cayon, I carry the values of discipline, curiosity, and community with me in every scientific endeavor,” said Dr. Isaac. “Our mission is to develop smarter, more effective cancer treatments that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

His team’s breakthrough discoveries—such as NUAK/MARK inhibitors that target cancer’s use of the Hippo pathway, and GCN2 inhibitors that disrupt the ISR stress pathway—are now in lead optimization phases, potentially paving the way for new clinical trials and future therapies.

Dr. Isaac’s career has spanned leadership roles at NPS Pharmaceuticals, Cascade Therapeutics, and Bioquest Innovations, and he has collaborated with pharmaceutical powerhouses like Janssen (J&J) and Celgene (now BMS) on critical oncology projects. He also helped develop novel immune-oncology agents such as HPK1 inhibitors to enhance the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors.

His impressive achievements include:

Leading 10 preclinical and clinical drug candidates .

. Holding over 80 patents worldwide.

worldwide. Authoring more than 40 peer-reviewed scientific publications .

. Spearheading the Open Science DIPG initiative, which discovered promising treatments for childhood brain cancer.

In addition to his scientific roles, Dr. Isaac is President and Founder of Climb Consulting, where he mentors and guides biotech innovation strategies.

But no matter how high he climbs in the field of global science, Dr. Isaac remains grounded in the community that raised him.

“Cayon is where my journey began—it’s where I learned to ask questions, dream big, and work hard,” he reflects. “I hope my work inspires young people in the Green Valley and across St. Kitts and Nevis to believe that no dream is out of reach.”

Dr. Methvin Isaac’s story is not only one of personal triumph but also a beacon of hope, pride, and limitless potential for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.