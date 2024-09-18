$8 MILLION RL BRADSHAW MUSEUM PROJECT SEEMINGLY ABANDONED: WHERE DID THE MONEY GO?

Sixteen months after the grand unveiling of the $8 million RL Bradshaw Museum project, St. Kitts and Nevis finds itself with more questions than answers. The promised museum, meant to honor the nation’s first Premier, Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, remains unfinished, with the project site overgrown, and the billboard symbolizing its commencement mysteriously removed.

The grand event on Labour Day 2023 saw Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew standing alongside Sir Robert Bradshaw’s granddaughters, Carla and Araminta Bradshaw-Williams, in an emotional moment as they unveiled the billboard marking the start of the museum’s construction. The project was touted as a tribute not only to Sir Robert’s legacy but also as a campaign promise made by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP). The museum was scheduled to be completed by National Heroes Day 2023, on what would have been Sir Robert’s 107th birthday. However, now 16 months later, the site remains untouched and overgrown, with no visible signs of progress.

As concerns rise, so do questions. What happened to the $8 million allocated to this project? Who was the contractor entrusted with this critical piece of national history? Was this project simply a political ploy to enrich certain individuals under the guise of honoring a national hero?

Critics are questioning whether this delay dishonors the memory of Sir Robert Bradshaw, a leader who dedicated his life to the nation’s progress. With the public left in the dark, and the project site seemingly abandoned, citizens are demanding transparency and accountability.

Prime Minister Drew had initially praised the museum project as a “symbol of self-sacrifice and putting the nation above self.” Yet, with no explanation for the delay and no visible progress, many wonder whether the government has failed to deliver on its promise to immortalize Sir Robert’s legacy.

The public is calling for answers. Was this $8 million project a mismanagement of funds? Was it handed to a well-connected contractor who failed to deliver? As other Caribbean nations move forward with their national developments, St. Kitts and Nevis is left questioning the true intentions behind this seemingly abandoned project.

Only time will tell if the RL Bradshaw Museum will ever materialize—or if this is yet another broken promise left to fade into history.