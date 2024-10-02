73-Year-Old David Lloyd Steward is America’s Richest Black Man, Worth $11.4 Billion

At 73 years old, David Lloyd Steward has achieved remarkable success, becoming the richest Black man in America with a net worth of $11.4 billion. Born in 1951 into a life of poverty and segregation, Steward’s journey to success is a testament to resilience and determination.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Steward shared, “I vividly remember segregation—separate schools, sitting in the balcony at the movie theater, being barred from the public swimming pool all because I was born Black.” Despite these challenges, he persevered.

In 1990, Steward founded World Wide Technology (WWT), a global IT services company. Starting from humble beginnings, he grew the company into a technology powerhouse, pulling in $12 billion in sales annually. Today, WWT is a leader in providing advanced technology solutions to corporations and government entities across the globe.

Steward’s journey from segregation to billionaire entrepreneur stands as a powerful example of overcoming adversity. His success is not only a personal triumph but also an inspiring symbol for future generations of Black business leaders.