Gurdip Dev Bath, Special Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis, has triumphed in a series of legal battles against media outlets that published defamatory articles falsely accusing him of involvement in the 2021 disappearance of Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi.

Media organizations, including EU Reporter, Writeups24, and CCE News, accused Bath of orchestrating Choksi’s alleged abduction from Antigua. Bath’s legal team swiftly challenged these allegations, securing victories that upheld the principles of accountability and responsible journalism.

In court, the media outlets admitted their reports lacked evidence, issued public apologies, and removed the defamatory articles. Compensation awarded to Bath was donated to the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, underscoring his commitment to community welfare.

Choksi, wanted in India for a $2 billion fraud, is alleged to have manipulated media narratives with significant financial resources. Antigua and Barbuda authorities, including Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney and Prime Minister Gaston Browne, have confirmed no evidence supports Choksi’s claims of abduction.

Bath’s exoneration reaffirms his innocence and highlights his significant contributions to the Caribbean region, including spearheading vaccine delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Barbados honored him in 2023 with the prestigious Honorary of the Republic award.

This legal victory underscores the importance of ethical journalism and Bath’s steadfast dedication to justice and regional development.