From St. Kitts & Nevis to the Ivy League, a rising 400m star Jaylen Bennet begins a new chapter grounded in faith, family, and purpose

Running With Integrity: Jaylen Bennett Balances Records, Roots and Princeton Ambitions

As the new year dawns and collegiate track seasons come into sharp focus, St. Kitts & Nevis once again has reason to look proudly toward the track. With the commencement of his inaugural collegiate campaign, is stepping into the next phase of an already remarkable journey—one that has taken him from regional dominance and international representation to the storied lanes of the Ivy League.

Bennett, a silver medalist in the 400 meters at the in 2023, has represented St. Kitts & Nevis on the world stage with distinction. Most notably, he qualified for the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, proudly donning the green, black, red, and gold in the one-lap event. For the young sprinter, the experience was transformative.

“Walking into the stadium in the St. Kitts & Nevis uniform and carrying my country’s flag gave me a renewed sense of pride I’d never felt before,” Bennett recalls. “It confirmed that I belong at that level.”

A Legacy Forged at Phillips Exeter

Before arriving at , Bennett carved out an extraordinary high school career at . There, the Howard County native rewrote the record books—holding multiple school and New England records, earning All-American honors in the 200 meters, 400 meters, and mixed 4×400 relay, and capping his career with a championship 400m school record of 47.32 seconds at Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Yet, for Bennett, success has never been defined solely by times and medals.

“I don’t obsess over records,” he says. “My drive comes from sharpening the basics—training, recovery, sleep, nutrition, and daily habits. If I take care of those things, the times follow.”

His approach paid dividends across multiple stages, including a standout 47.72 run at the Pepsi Florida Relays and a gritty All-American performance in cold, rainy conditions at Nike Outdoor Nationals. Along the way, Bennett also earned New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year honors—recognition that celebrates not only athletic excellence, but academic achievement and character.

Family, Faith, and Foundations

Athletics run deep in the Bennett family. Jaylen’s father, Marvin Sr., was a St. Kitts & Nevis national team runner, while his mother, Coretta, competed as a Division I collegiate sprinter. His older siblings also excelled academically and athletically, setting a powerful example.

But it is faith that anchors everything.

“I run to honor Jesus Christ and the gifts He’s given me,” Bennett shares. “My faith keeps me grounded and reminds me that track is important—but it’s not everything.”

That grounding proved essential during setbacks, including a back injury during his junior year that disrupted his season. Rather than derail him, the challenge refined his patience, resilience, and trust in long-term growth.

The Princeton Chapter Begins

Princeton’s blend of elite academics and high-level Division I athletics made it the ideal next step. Born in New Jersey, Bennett views the move as both a return home and a launch forward.

“The people, the culture, the balance—it aligned with my values,” he explains. “I want to listen, learn, and earn trust by doing the little things right.”

On the track, Bennett is eager to test himself in both the 200 and 400 meters, with a particular excitement for the latter. Off the track, he plans to pursue interests in engineering, explore business-related clubs, and remain active in Christian fellowship—continuing his commitment to growth as a student, leader, and person.

Bigger Than the Stopwatch

Looking ahead, Bennett’s goals extend well beyond collegiate competition. Long-term, he hopes to represent St. Kitts & Nevis at senior international championships, carrying forward the pride he first felt in CARIFTA and at the World U20 level.

More immediately, he remains focused on integrity.

“On the track: stay healthy, keep lowering my times, and help my team. Off the track: stay grounded, keep my faith at the center, build deep relationships, and grow as a leader.”

As Jaylen Bennett lines up for his first collegiate season, St. Kitts & Nevis is not just watching a talented sprinter chase fast times—but a young man running with purpose, balance, and a clear sense of who he is and where he comes from.