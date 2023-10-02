$5.8 Million Initiative: Fuels Massive Deployment of 1000+ Free Water Storage Tanks to Households in Constituency Number 8!

In an effort to address water accessibility, today marks the commencement of distributing over 1000 water storage tanks to every household in Constituency Number 8. The initiative kicks off in Upper Cayon’s Whites Area, providing tanks with complete installations and optional platforms, all at zero cost to households without a tank. Post-installation, these tanks will be replenished by a dedicated water truck, ensuring a sustainable supply of potable water. This extraordinary endeavor, led by Constituency Number 8’s representative and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Hon Dr. Terrance Drew, exemplifies a steadfast commitment to universal water access. The tanks were procured at a total cost of $5.8 million, equating to $5,800 per tank. This initiative promises to significantly enhance the quality of life for residents, exemplifying a government dedicated to the welfare of its constituents.