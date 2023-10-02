St. Kitts and Nevis Police Silent on Ambassador Natta-Nelson’s Viral Video Confrontation with 16 Yr Old

In a recent incident that has stirred public attention, Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson of St. Kitts and Nevis found himself in a heated confrontation with a 15-year-old school child. The Ambassador alleges that his 8-year-old son was a victim of robbery, claiming the assailant to be the same 16-year-old involved in the altercation.Ambassador Natta-Nelson expressed frustration, asserting that despite reporting the incident to the police, there has been a lack of action taken. Disturbingly, he stated that after waiting for up to seven days without any progress report from law enforcement, he felt compelled to take matters into his own hands.A video capturing the heated exchange has gone viral, prompting Natta-Nelson to issue a public apology for his behavior during the altercation. The video serves as a stark reminder of the complexity surrounding this incident and the emotions it has ignited within the community.Despite the gravity of the situation, the St. Kitts and Nevis police force has remained conspicuously silent, withholding any official statement on the matter. This silence has left the public anxious for answers and clarity regarding the Ambassador’s claims and the actions taken by law enforcement. The incident raises crucial questions about the handling of the case and the duty of the police to address such incidents promptly and thoroughly.