Dr. Harris Champions the Dire Concerns of the People of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Hugely Successful PLP Convention

17th June, 2024

National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party(PLP) and third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris leveraged the energy and momentum of the hugely successful National Convention on Saturday, June 15th to champion the many concerns of the ordinary citizens and residents in the country.

The blatant incompetence of the Drew-led administration continues to hamper the proper functioning of almost all sectors across the Federation, including health, tourism, education and national security, resulting in increased difficulties and hardship for the vast majority of persons.

“Everything is falling apart. The JNF Hospital is going through its worst moment in its history. At our main hospital, basic services are being suspended and this shameless government, headed by a doctor, sent out a notice to tell us that some basic tests that you should be available at a health center is no longer available at JNF. Our civil service is being overly politicized and law and order is in danger,” Dr. Harris said to the thousands of people in attendance and who viewed Saturday’s convention online live.

Furthermore, the PLP leader asserted that throughout the length and breadth of the country, the stories and pain of financial hardships are the same, as more and more people find it difficult to buy basic necessities and provide for their families.

“Too many people are hurting. They are hurting in their pockets where it matters most. No money there. Life is hard. Too many around St. Kitts and Nevis woke up this morning with nothing to eat. My heart bleeds for them. Children are suffering. Try as their parents may, their wages/salaries just cannot cover the sharp and unconscionable increases in the cost of living, and this [incompetent] government can’t do anything or bring initiatives to provide relief,” he said.

But as the poor people in the country suffer, Dr. Harris pointed out that Ministers of Government and their close allies continue to live lavishly as they empower themselves.

“Our people are crying out for leadership, crying out for relief but this incompetent government is out of its depth and it is only interested in helping itself,” Dr. Harris said.

He added, “They have suddenly become rich overnight. They have persons fronting for them in a variety of businesses, unfairly competing with legitimate businesses by getting all the duty-free concessions for their front men while denying you the opportunity.”

The Constituency 7 MP asserted that enough is enough and called on the right-thinking people of St. Kitts and Nevis who are suffering to come together with the Peoples Labour Party to “save our democracy, save our country and in the process save ourselves.”

“This is the fight to preserve q values and ensure that once again the government serves the people rather than oppress and victimize the people,” Dr. Harris said.

