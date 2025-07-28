Future of Medicine Shines Bright — St. Kitts’ Jeffvancia Matthew and Julanie Garroden Graduate as Medical Doctors in Cuba



Two Young Nationals Make Their Mark at Cuban Universities with White Coat Triumph

HAVANA, CUBA — July 2025 — St. Kitts and Nevis is brimming with pride as two of its nationals, Jeffvancia Matthew and Julanie Garroden, have officially graduated from prestigious medical universities in Cuba, earning the title of Medical Doctors after years of intensive training, discipline, and determination.

The historic milestone was marked by a moving graduation ceremony in Havana, where Her Excellency Verna Mills, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to Cuba, and Counsellor Mr. Winston Hanley were in attendance to personally extend congratulations on behalf of the Federation. Their presence underscored the importance of this achievement—not just for the graduates, but for the entire nation.

Dr. Jeffvancia Matthew, daughter of Vincia Matthew and Curtis Matthew of Molineux, stood proud as a beacon of academic excellence and perseverance. Her mother, present at the ceremony, watched with tears of joy as Jeffvancia realized a dream years in the making—a dream not just for herself, but for her family and her country.

Dr. Matthew with her Mother Vincia

Alongside her, Dr. Julanie Garroden, equally poised and accomplished, celebrated the culmination of years of medical education rooted in Cuba’s renowned healthcare training model. Both graduates now join the ranks of a growing cadre of Caribbean professionals molded by the Cuban medical education system—one that emphasizes public health, equity, and service to the most vulnerable.

Though they have not yet returned home, their graduation signals a powerful promise for the future of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis. Their commitment to excellence, sharpened by years of study in a foreign land, stands as a testament to what is possible when ambition is matched with opportunity and support.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Cuba expressed confidence that Dr. Matthew and Dr. Garroden will eventually return to serve with the same humility, care, and professionalism with which they were trained—bringing healing, hope, and new energy to the nation’s health sector.

Congratulations to St. Kitts’ newest doctors—Dr. Jeffvancia Matthew and Dr. Julanie Garroden. The nation watches with pride and anticipation as your journey continues.

