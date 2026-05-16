CARIBBEAN DIPLOMACY MEETS DIASPORA PHILANTHROPY AS ST. KITTS-NEVIS ATTORNEY MICHELE RANNIE AND UNESCO AMBASSADOR DAVID P. DOYLE ADVANCE SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUTH THROUGH NEW YORK-BASED LOAF FOUNDATION

Caribbean Diplomacy Meets Diaspora Philanthropy: Ambassador David P. Doyle Highlights Scholarship Mission of New York-Based LOAF Foundation

The Permanent Delegation of St. Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO has spotlighted a meaningful moment of Caribbean diaspora engagement and educational philanthropy following a recent meeting in New York between veteran diplomat David P. Doyle and distinguished attorney Michele P. Rannie.

In a public statement shared by the Permanent Delegation of St. Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO, Ambassador Doyle described the encounter as “a fortuitous opportunity” while visiting Manhattan’s Financial District, where he met Ms. Rannie at her legal practice in New York City.

Ambassador Doyle noted that he has had the honour of occasionally advising the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a non-governmental organization established by professional expatriates from St. Kitts and Nevis living abroad. According to the statement, the organization was created to fund scholarships and educational opportunities for young students in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting has drawn attention to the increasingly important role being played by members of the Kittitian and Nevisian diaspora in advancing educational development, mentorship, cultural promotion, and youth empowerment initiatives across the Federation.

Veteran Diplomat With Decades of International Service

Ambassador Doyle has served as Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of St. Kitts and Nevis to UNESCO in Paris since April 2006, representing the Federation for more than two decades in international diplomacy, education, and cultural affairs.

His extensive professional background includes service as an Administrator at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in the Greater Paris Metropolitan Region for more than 22 years, along with previous work in Belgium and Ireland in financial services and international market advisory roles.

Academically, Ambassador Doyle earned a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Technological University Dublin and later completed doctoral studies in Business Administration and Management at Kingston University.

His longstanding diplomatic presence in Europe has made him one of the Federation’s most experienced international representatives, particularly in the fields of education, culture, heritage, and multilateral cooperation.

Diaspora Excellence Through Law and Advocacy

Ms. Michele P. Rannie has also built an impressive professional career in the United States legal system, establishing herself as a respected civil litigator and advocate for professional diversity and inclusion.

She currently serves as Partner at Rozario Touma, P.C., where she leads the firm’s Labor and Employment and Insurance Defense divisions. Her legal career spans more than two decades, with extensive experience defending corporations in State and Federal Courts in New York.

In 2023, she founded the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation, reflecting a growing movement among Caribbean professionals abroad to reinvest in youth development and educational advancement back home.

Her educational journey includes studies at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, where she earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in American Legal Studies, as well as professional legal certification from the Norman Manley Law School.

Strengthening Global Caribbean Networks

Observers say the meeting between Ambassador Doyle and Ms. Rannie underscores the value of strengthening connections between Caribbean diplomats, diaspora professionals, and philanthropic organizations dedicated to youth opportunity and educational transformation.

With scholarship funding, mentorship, and international professional networks becoming increasingly important for small island developing states, organizations like LOAF are emerging as important bridges between Caribbean talent abroad and students at home seeking access to higher education and career advancement.

The engagement also highlights how St. Kitts and Nevis nationals continue to make meaningful contributions internationally across diplomacy, law, education, business, and cultural advocacy while maintaining active ties to the Federation.

As regional governments and institutions continue to emphasize human capital development, diaspora-led initiatives such as the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation may play an increasingly influential role in helping young Caribbean students pursue academic and professional success on the global stage.