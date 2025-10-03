29M VIEWS: SKN TIMES DOMINATES DIGITAL SPACE PULLING FOLLOWERS AND NEW AUDIENCES PROVING UNRIVALED MEDIA INFLUENCE

HEADLINE:

REGIONAL NEWS GIANT

SKN TIMES DIGITAL REPORT: FACEBOOK PAGE DOMINATES WITH 29 MILLION VIEWS IN 90 DAYS

By SKN Times News Desk

Massive Growth and Reach

The St. Kitts-Nevis Times Facebook page has posted remarkable growth in digital engagement, recording a staggering 29 million views between July 5 and October 2, 2025. According to professional dashboard insights, the platform has achieved visibility and traction unmatched by most regional media outlets.

This surge cements SKN Times’ position as one of the most influential digital voices in St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Caribbean.

Key Metrics: What the Numbers Say

29 million views in 90 days – a clear indication of strong, consistent audience demand.

– a clear indication of strong, consistent audience demand. 3-second views: 2.7M, showing wide top-of-funnel visibility.

2.7M, showing wide top-of-funnel visibility. 1-minute views: 258,352, demonstrating deep viewer engagement and strong content stickiness.

258,352, demonstrating deep viewer engagement and strong content stickiness. Audience mix: 60% followers vs. 40% non-followers, meaning content continues to attract fresh eyes beyond the core base.

Content That Resonates

The data shows a content hierarchy of performance:

Photos dominate at 42.5% of reach, proving that visual snapshots remain the strongest driver of attention.

at of reach, proving that visual snapshots remain the strongest driver of attention. Reels account for 26.7% , reflecting the growing dominance of short-form video and the platform’s integration of Facebook videos under the Reels category.

, reflecting the growing dominance of short-form video and the platform’s integration of Facebook videos under the Reels category. Other content types (15.6%) and multi-photo posts (15.1%) also contribute to reach, showing diversification of content strategies.

Recent content highlights include:

A cultural stage event video ( 1.1K views )

) A group feature post ( 3.4K views )

) A widely circulated reel (25.4K views)

This distribution shows that while certain posts achieve niche attention, others break through to viral traction.

Engagement Patterns: Peaks and Surges

The insights chart reveals two major spikes:

Mid-August , when views peaked near 1.2 million in a single day .

, when views peaked near . Mid-September, which saw another sharp surge, pointing to a combination of trending news stories and highly shareable visuals.

These patterns underline the importance of timely news drops and visual storytelling in capturing audience surges.

What This Means for SKN Times

The numbers prove that SKN Times is not just reporting the news – it is shaping conversations and commanding digital space. With nearly one-third of traffic from non-followers, the platform’s reach extends well beyond its loyal community, suggesting brand influence at a regional level.

For advertisers, campaigners, and civic voices, these insights confirm that SKN Times’ Facebook presence is among the most potent digital tools in the federation.

Conclusion:

In an era where digital visibility defines relevance, the St. Kitts-Nevis Times’ Facebook performance illustrates a powerful trend: engagement-driven news is rewriting the media playbook in St. Kitts and Nevis. With 29 million views in just three months, the platform’s dominance underscores its role as a leading Caribbean digital news powerhouse.