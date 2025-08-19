Kamla: T&T Men Held in Venezuela “On Their Own”—No Help from Government

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — August 19, 2025 – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has issued a blunt warning to citizens: Trinidad and Tobago’s taxpayers will not foot the bill for nationals caught engaging in criminal activity overseas.

Her comments came after at least three men from Las Cuevas were arrested last week by Venezuelan naval forces, who intercepted a vessel allegedly trafficking fuel, drugs, and weapons. Reports from Venezuelan media indicate that the boat, which also carried one Venezuelan national, was seized with over 3,000 litres of gasoline, three outboard engines, oil, and satellite phones. The men have since been referred to prosecutors in Miranda state.

Speaking to the Express, Persad-Bissessar was unwavering:

“They are on their own. We will not spend a cent of taxpayers’ money to assist them. I have repeatedly warned that anyone caught engaging in illegal activity abroad will face the consequences.”

Zero Tolerance on Smuggling

The Prime Minister emphasized her administration’s strict stance against illegal migration, arms trafficking, and fuel smuggling, warning that these activities pose serious threats to both domestic security and regional stability. She revealed that her Government is finalizing a new migrant policy aimed at tightening border enforcement and cracking down on transnational crime.

Prior Warnings Ignored

Persad-Bissessar reminded the public that this is not the first time she has cautioned nationals against reckless involvement in cross-border trafficking.

“When individuals ignore repeated warnings and knowingly break the law in another country, they must face the penalties without expecting state intervention,” she said.

The case has already stirred debate in Trinidad and Tobago, with some arguing for consular support for the detained men, while others back the Prime Minister’s hardline approach, insisting that scarce public funds must not be wasted defending criminal activity.

As Venezuela proceeds with prosecution, the fate of the detained men now rests in foreign courts—with no safety net from Port of Spain.